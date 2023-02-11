The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries is accepting grant applications for projects that enhance the competitiveness of U.S. specialty crops in foreign and domestic markets. The application deadline is March 17 at 5 p.m.
Specialty crops are defined by USDA as fruits and vegetables, dried fruit, tree nuts, horticulture (including maple syrup and honey) and nursery crops (including floriculture).
Commodity groups, agricultural organizations, colleges and universities, municipalities, state agencies and agricultural nonprofits are all eligible for this grant program. ADAI and a review committee of industry representatives will make application evaluation reviews and award recommendations to USDA, which has final approval for projects submitted.
The specialty crops block grant is a competitive grant process. The minimum amount awarded is $5,000. The maximum award to commodity groups, agriculture organizations, municipalities and agriculture nonprofits applicants is $25,000; the maximum amount for colleges and universities is $40,000.
Projects cannot begin until official agreements are signed in October 2023.
