Alabama’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted January unemployment rate is 2.6%, unchanged from December 2022’s revised rate, and also unchanged from January 2022’s rate. January’s rate represents 58,411 unemployed persons compared to 59,986 in December and 60,270 in January 2022.

“I’m proud to kick off 2023 with a continuation of Alabama’s unemployment rate holding steady,” said Gov. Kay Ivey. “We have been enjoying a period of low unemployment, high wages and high jobs count for some time now, and I believe that more is yet to come. We will not back down on our commitment to continue to bring quality, high-paying jobs to Alabama.”

