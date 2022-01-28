Food truck offers authentic food from Jalisco

Along the Pacific coastline is the Mexican state of Jalisco. The state is reportedly the place of origin for mariachi music and tequila. Jalisco’s capital, Guadalajara (Mexico’s second largest city, second only to Mexico City) lies roughly in the center of the state at an elevation of 5,100. This is where Efrain and Fabiola Diaz, the owners of El Taco Diaz, are from. They bring with them the dishes their area is known for.
The father and daughter own and operate a food truck. Fort Payne is seeing this type of food venue pop up here and there and residents appear to be welcoming the new option in take-out. Mobile food, also known as the food truck, is not a new concept. The very first food trucks date back to the chuckwagon, when covered wagons sold perishable food to cowboys and loggers in the American wilderness. A typical chuck wagon offered beans, cured meats, coffee, water, and biscuits. They carried wood as well to build a fire to prepare and heat the chow.
Today’s food trucks have actually helped to shape America. There are some 23,000 food trucks in the United States. It is believed that the food truck is a direct relative of the food cart, which it is estimated to have started as far back as the Roman era. According to the Smithsonian Magazine, “At a time in America when finances are shaky, …and consumers have wearied of giant chains but still demand food that is novel…food trucks are the new culinary innovation.”
El Taco Diaz is located in Fort Payne next door to Noel’s Tires at 401 Gault Avenue South. Just look for the big white food truck. Fabiola compared the difference between her father’s Mexican recipes and other local Mexican restaurants to how southerners, northerners, and westerners in the United States cook foods differently. “While our menu may sound similar to other Mexican restaurant menus, people should know that each region of Mexico has their own style of cooking,” said Fabiola. The homemade selections on their menu include tacos, tortas, burritos, quesadillas, sopes, and mulitas. The Diaz’s make their mulitas using corn tortillas with cheese, onion, cilantro and choice of meat. Meat choices for the various menu items include steak (asada), chicken (pollo), pork (pastor), spicey pork (chorizo), ham (jamon), and cachete (cheek meat). Vegetarian options are available. Homemade green salsa verde is one of their specialties.
While the business has only been at its current location for approximately two months, Fabiola, who is now a young adult, said she spent most of her childhood inside of a food truck where her family worked. Food service has long been a family business.
The business is open seven days of the week from 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Business number 256-641-0334.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.