Business moving from Huntsville to DeKalb

C-WORK’S is a home-improvement, construction, remodeling, handyman business owned and operated by James Chadderdon of Sylvania. His company motto is, “Big or small, we do it all.” Chadderdon has been in the construction industry since 1978.
For decades Chadderdon worked mainly in the Huntsville area, however his aging parents needed him to move to DeKalb County to be closer to them and he is now looking for customers in the area. “I had an ample amount of work in Huntsville, I just need to work a little closer to home now,” said Chadderdon. “I have plenty of references from repeat customers. I think having the same phone number since 1998 and word of mouth are what have kept me busy at work.”
There is not much under the umbrella of construction work that Chadderdon has not put his hand to. “As a teenager I worked building homes with my father and later worked with construction companies all over the south. I’ve helped build everything from gas stations to homes from the ground up,” said Chadderdon. In 2001 the company he worked for closed and he decided start his own business.
When C-WORK’S is hired for a large job, Chadderdon hires sub-contractors as needed. “I keep a modest-sized crew of workers all the time and I am currently looking to hire another full-time worker who has general construction experience,” said Chadderdon.
The list of construction projects C-WORK’S will handle is a long one, which includes; carpentry, framework, electrical, plumbing, hanging and finishing sheetrock, remodeling, decks, porches, add-ons, flooring, vinyl siding, window and door installation, and roofing. Customers both inside Fort Payne city limits, in the county, and nearby areas are welcomed to call and set up an appointment for a free estimate.
Chadderdon said he keeps his prices competitive and has been told on several occasions his price won him the contract. “I think what people appreciate about me and what has kept me in business for so long is that when I say I’ll do something, I do it,” said Chadderdon.
Contact C-WORK’S at 256-603-4286 or chadworx2@gmail.com.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.