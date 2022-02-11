Fazoli’s to make mid-April debut on Gault Avenue

Fazoli’s has announced it will begin construction on its first Fort Payne restaurant in early February, with a grand opening to follow in mid-April.
Located at 2609 Gault Ave. N., the new 3,600-square-foot restaurant’s menu will feature Fazoli’s premium, delectable Italian dishes and signature hot, fresh breadsticks.
“We’re thrilled to break ground on Fort Payne’s first Fazoli’s,” said Owner Dallas Poe.
In the weeks ahead, the iconic Italian brand plans to hire up to 65 local full and part-time team members for front and back of house positions.
Fazoli’s offers a variety of benefits, including competitive pay, flexible hours and more.
For more information, visit Fazolis.jobs.
When Fort Payne’s first Fazoli’s opens, it will mark the fourth in Alabama and 219th systemwide.
“There’s nothing like Fazoli’s delicious Italian recipes and buttery breadsticks anywhere in the area,” Poe sad. “We’re proud to introduce a new restaurant that will quickly become a favorite in the community.
“We’ve selected a great site approximately two miles South of Fort Payne High School, Middle School, and Intermediate schools, which will be perfect for our welcoming, family-friendly atmosphere.
“In addition, we have made it one of our top priorities to comply with the ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act). We have worked closely with Tcherneshoff Consulting, Inc., a local consulting firm, to ensure our facility is accessible to all individuals.
“Our next move is to hire a talented team to join us in delivering Fazoli’s incredible service.”
For more information about Fazoli’s, visit www.fazolis.com.
