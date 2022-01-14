FORT PAYNE, AL – Alabama-based vinyl window manufacturer Kudzu Millwork has upgraded its All Temp Window brand to a new profile that is more modern and builder-friendly.
The company has been preparing for this change for more than a year, starting with moving and expanding its operation to a new larger facility in March of 2021 and investing in new equipment. The new 40,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is expected to improve efficiency in production by more than 50% once fully operational. Kudzu has also recently added an additional 10,000-square-feet of warehousing space.
“In 2021, we built a significantly larger manufacturing plant, four times the size of our previous plant, and replaced several pieces of outdated equipment with the latest models, including wielders, cleaners, punches, saws, and IG lines,” said Kudzu Millwork COO John Marshall. “These improvements were designed to give us higher volume production with less down time and to produce one of the highest quality vinyl windows in the market.”
In addition to the new profile, the new All Temp Window has a stronger, vinyl-based mull, offering more structural integrity, two lift rails on the sash, and a standard 3/4” trim board depth, to more readily accept fiber cement siding. It’s available in five colors, including black and bronze, with no extra lead times for colors.
“The new 1400 series has a higher Design Pressure (DP) rating and mulled multiple window strength than our previous window,” added Marshall. “This gives us the capability to produce stronger windows and acquire a DP rating as high as Impact rated, which is very important to our multifamily customers and in coastal regions that experience hurricane-force winds.”
Kudzu Millwork is manufacturer of All Temp Windows, making more than 100,000 vinyl windows annually for new construction homes and multifamily projects. The All Temp window brand has been in production for more than 35 years and was acquired by Kudzu Millwork in 2014. Learn more about All Temp Windows products atwww.alltempwindows.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.