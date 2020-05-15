You have heard the old saying “It’s the little things that count”.
This cliché has taken on a whole new meaning.
With Gov. Ivey’s partial re-opening, for some businesses, we have seen what the little things mean to us.
Hallelujah, we can actually go to a beauty or barbershop. Many of our citizens are looking and feeling better, and the day of shaggy hair and mullets are gone.
We can go shopping at our retail stores, with certain restrictions, of course, and we can sit down to eat with friends, as long as we keep our “social distancing”.
On a serious note, as we are thankful for the partial re-opening, we understand that this is a challenge for our retail, restaurants, beauty and barbershop, as well as all businesses. With social distancing, mask, hand sanitizer and temperature-taking, these are difficult measures for businesses to monitor and enforce.
So please support our local businesses and be patient as they work through the re-opening process.
