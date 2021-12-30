I hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas with your family and friends. One recurring statement I heard during our Christmas gatherings was “Wow downtown Fort Payne looks amazing this year.” My response was, “It’s a group effort, everyone working together.”
So, I wanted to take this time to give a few shout outs to those who helped make the magic happen. Let’s start with the lights on the buildings and across 1st Street. The City of Fort Payne, along with Mayor Brian Baine, and their buildings and maintenance crew made this possible. Buck Keef and his team do a wonderful job, they are always willing to help with anything needed around town. They even helped with the DeKalb County Public Library fundraiser, Candy Cane Lane. Yes, our local Library is responsible for the Christmas trees lining the streets. Fort Payne Main Street helped by sponsoring the banner signs for the fundraiser. Local businesses, whose name is on the banner above the tree, purchased and decorated the trees. If you want your name on the list for next year, swing by or call the DeKalb County Public Library and let the staff know. The City Street Department hangs the wreaths each year and the pole banners, and keeps our streets and sidewalks clean throughout the year.
The City of Fort Payne Parks and Recreation Center make sure our City Parks are decked out for the holidays. They coordinate Christmas in the Park kicking off the Christmas Season. Those trees in the park are beautiful and all lit up for Christmas. The Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce hosts the Christmas Parade annually. This year Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce and Fort Payne Main Street brought in ice-skating at the Rotary Pavilion. Thanks to our sponsors, Heil Environmental, Vulcraft, GH Metal Solutions, DC Gas, Fort Payne Water, Twin City Used Cars, First Fidelity Bank and Fort Payne Improvement Authority all proceeds raised will be donated to Patriots Memorial Park. Our local VFW, Lion’s Club, Rotary Club, Optimist Club, Kiwanis Club and Altrusa Club pitched in volunteering to work, it would not have been possible without these volunteers.
Be sure and remember to thank The City of Fort Payne, our City employees, local Civic Organizations, DeKalb County Public Library, Fort Payne Main Street and Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce for all having a part in making our community look like a Hallmark movie this past Christmas. If you are living out of town reading this, plan a weekend getaway to Fort Payne next December, we would love to have you. In the meantime, visit anytime, we have things happening all the time around here.
— Jennifer McCurdy is executive director of the Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached by calling (256) 845-2741 or by emailing her at jennifer@fortpaynechamber.com.
