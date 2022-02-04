A hearing is set for February 15 to receive public comment on a proposed agreement relating to the construction of a Food City grocery store.
The hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at Fort Payne City Hall and relates to an economic development agreement between the City and Marathon Realty Corp.
Citizens will have an opportunity to present comments.
The investment is expected to pay off in approximately $422,000 in new revenue for the local tax base, the creation of an estimated 140 full and part time jobs and the potential for attracting customers from outside of Fort Payne.
Marathon wants to build the Food City store at 1015 Gault Avenue South with construction starting within six months and substantial progress made by Spring 2023. Marathon would invest $200,000 on the construction phase, then $1 million once Food City opens its doors. The developer commits in the proposed agreement to spend an additional $900,000 on the one-year anniversary of the business opening.
Failure to complete construction within 12 months would result in Marathon repaying $45,000 to the City within 60 days.
Drafts of the memorandum are available to view at Fort Payne City Hall during regular business hours. Anyone unable to attend the hearing may submit written opinions to the city council prior to the meeting. The municipality is empowered to enter into agreements like this one to promote proposed developments. Holding a hearing gives citizens a chance to argue whether the agreement is “in the best interest of the health, safety and welfare” of Fort Payne residents.
Council meetings are held the first and third Tuesday of each month at 12:30 p.m. in the Council chambers on the second floor of City Hall.
