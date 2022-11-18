Sand Mountain Park reaping rewards

Comparisons are often made between Fort Payne and Albertville in terms of economic development. Fort Payne considered building a new sports facility, but settled on renovating the existing sports complex. Albertville, on the other hand, moved forward with an audacious project requiring a huge financial investment. A picture of that city’s return on investment is becoming clearer.
The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater announced this week it has generated $23.2 million in economic impact for Marshall County during the timeframe of October 2021-September 2022.
The previous year, it drove $14.2 million in economic impact, beating their year one projections by over $10 million.
Albertville outsources the operation of the park & amphitheater to a turnkey company called Sports Facilities Companies whose expertise and experience has allowed them to handle marketing and branding, operations strategy and human resources.
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater offers over 120 acres of sports, recreation and entertainment areas, including an 8,000-seat amphitheater, RV park and campground, walking trails, a water park, dog parks, four baseball and five softball fields and four basketball and eight volleyball courts, plus a 103,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor recreation center with two racquetball courts, eight-lane indoor/outdoor pools, five multi-purpose fields, a 16-court tennis center, Miracle Field and Playground and on-site amenities. The facility is positioned to host a wide variety of both local use activities and sports tourism events.
Landscape design inside the park involved the planting 55,000 plants including 1,400 trees.
The complex uses a remote watering system to efficiently keep the complex green. Moisture sensors located throughout the park send data to a central computer that notifiesthe landscape team when a particular zone needs to be watered.
Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater reportedly required an investment of $85 million to develop, according to a case study available online.
The City of Albertville began official discussions about a new recreation center in April 2017, then approved a sales tax increase and bond issuance for the project a month later. The facility broke ground in January 2019 and underwent construction through April 2021, when it held a grand opening.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the development process and led to the phased opening of the park facilities.
Sand Mountain Park garnered 5,300 memberships in their first year of operations. They also sold 25,000 one-day passes during that time. The complex hosted over 75 events in 2021, including numerous sports tournaments and an 8-show concert series.
Mayor Tracy Honea said feasibility studies had shown that the Sand Mountain Park would potentially become “an economic engine. It was just a matter of connecting enough dots so that it made sense financially for the city to take on such as a task.”
Initially, community leaders in Albertville sought to make small scale improvements to their existing facilities -- much like the city of Fort Payne elected to do by renovating the Sports Complex rather than spending millions more to complete an entirely new recreational fields.
Albertville’s city leaders made the decision to pursue the funding and development of a transformative multipurpose complex aligned with the needs of that community.
They conducted a five-year cash flow forecast and 20-year financial outlook, an estimate of construction and start-up costs, projected revenues and operating expenses and a recommended debt-to-equity mix and debt service among many other items. That five-year forecast for direct economic impact totaled more than $34 million.
Fort Payne’s leaders chose to be fiscally conservative, which is a positive in terms of not being saddled with debt and having no discretion over budgets.
Regarding future planning, Fort Payne is seeking citizen feedback on what developments are wanted in DeKalb’s county seat over the next several years.
A community open house event is planned January 19 from 3-6 p.m.
Guidance from the Fort Payne community is gathered through interactions with https://www.fortpayneforward.com/ and an online survey, as well as in-person public meetings.
The input helps to guide the creation of specific development goals for the final plan. A draft master plan will lay out strategic goals for topics such as housing and transportation, as well as an action plan to meet these goals.
Fort Payne will then present a draft plan for public review, after which the plan will be formally adopted.
