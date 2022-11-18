Sand Mountain Park reaping rewards

The Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville.

 File photo

Comparisons are often made between Fort Payne and Albertville in terms of economic development. Fort Payne considered building a new sports facility, but settled on renovating the existing sports complex. Albertville, on the other hand, moved forward with an audacious project requiring a huge financial investment. A picture of that city’s return on investment is becoming clearer. 

 The Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater announced this week it has generated $23.2 million in economic impact for Marshall County during the timeframe of October 2021-September 2022. 

