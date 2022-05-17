Groundbreaking held for Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries

By November, if all goes according to plans, Fort Payne residents will get to sink their teeth into a first bite of a cheeseburger from a new Highway 55 Burgers, Shakes and Fries restaurant, according to Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine.
He and Council President Walter Watson attended a groundbreaking ceremony Monday morning at the site of a development off Airport Road and Alabama Hwy 35.
Highway 55 on Highway 35? Yes, you read that correctly.
The restaurant’s 50’s themed restaurant chain has operated since 1991. Its menu lists cheeseburgers, cheesesteaks and platters served in packaging with classic cars. The brand has 82 locations in North Carolina, 12 in South Carolina, six in Tennessee, two stores each in Florida, Texas and Georgia, and one each in Arkansas, Montana, Virginia, West Virginia and Ohio.
The site work will include elevating the flood-prone property, formerly the location of the county’s Tourism welcome center off Interstate 59 until heavy rains submerged it on Easter Sunday 2020. City Public Works crews have also worked to improve drainage systems citywide and widen the nearby creek to prevent more storm water damage from happening. Additionally, in 2023 the Alabama Department of Transportation plans to modify the tricky off-set intersection connecting Airport Road with Jordan Road so car wrecks are less likely to happen there, Baine said.
Fort Payne attracted the Highway 55 franchise through Retail Strategies, a Birmingham-based advisory firm that recruits businesses to municipalities through commercial real estate connections. The firm worked with the City to redevelop the old K-Mart building with Durham’s Sporting Goods and played a role in bringing Applebee’s to the City in 2017. Companion company Retail Specialists handles third-party leasing and property management for new developments.
On hand for the ceremonial moving of the first shovel of dirt Monday were James Payton of Ladd Environmental Consultants Owner James Payton, Retails Specialists associate Joe Strauss, Fort Payne City Council President Walter Watson, Fort Payne Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer McCurdy, Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine, Retail Specialists associate Scott VonCannon, CCIM, Retail Strategies President Lacy Beasley, and Retail Specialists Development Manager Caleb Davis.
To learn more about Highway 55, visit https://www.hwy55.com/.
