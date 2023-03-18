Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division shows that in January 2023, there were 100,635 job ads posted in Alabama.

The five occupations with the most online job ads were for registered nurses, retail salespersons and supervisors, fast food workers and wholesale & manufacturing salespersons, with 16,494 ads placed for those occupations in January.

