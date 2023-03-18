Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information Division shows that in January 2023, there were 100,635 job ads posted in Alabama.
The five occupations with the most online job ads were for registered nurses, retail salespersons and supervisors, fast food workers and wholesale & manufacturing salespersons, with 16,494 ads placed for those occupations in January.
The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, and other sources, such as traditional job boards, corporate boards and social media sites.
In January 2023, there were 9,091 jobs ads with salaries of $70,000 and above; 5,731 jobs ads with salaries in the $50-69,000 range; 8,462 jobs ads with salaries in the $35-50,000 range, and 10,976 jobs ads with salaries less than $35,000 for a total jobs ads count of 10,976.
The top two employers posting the most online ads in January were Walmart with 1,342 and Huntsville Hospital with 1,314. The rest of the top 10 were: UAB Medicine (1,211), UAB (762), Dollar General (702), Grandview Medical Center (663), Auburn University (623), Baptist Health (585), Regions (554) and Walgreens (482).
