TVA has priced $1 billion of new 5-year maturity global power bonds, with an interest rate of 3.875%. This is its first bond offering with a 5-year maturity since 2020.
Barclays Capital, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co, and RBC Capital Markets served as joint book-running managers for the transaction.
The new bonds will mature on March 15, 2028, and are not subject to redemption prior to maturity. Interest will be paid semi-annually each March 15 and September 15. Application has been made to list the bonds on the New York Stock Exchange.
TVA plans to use the proceeds to pay down other debt and for general corporate purposes. The transaction will not, in and of itself, materially change TVA’s debt balance, which remains at the lowest levels in 30 years. TVA’s business plan calls for debt to increase in fiscal year 2023, and in the coming years, as TVA continues to invest in its power system.
The bonds will be issued, maintained and transferred through the book-entry system of the Federal Reserve Banks. Transactions may be cleared and settled by international participants through Clearstream and Euroclear. The bonds can be identified by the CUSIP number 880591EZ1 (ISIN number US880591EZ13).
