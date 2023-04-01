TVA has priced $1 billion of new 5-year maturity global power bonds, with an interest rate of 3.875%. This is its first bond offering with a 5-year maturity since 2020.

Barclays Capital, BofA Securities, Morgan Stanley & Co, and RBC Capital Markets served as joint book-running managers for the transaction.

