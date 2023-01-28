Before you turn 65, become familiar with Medicare’s rules and features. If you’re a high earner, you’ll want to be especially aware of the Medicare premium surcharge, because over time it can add up to some significant dollars.

The premium surcharge, known as the income related monthly adjustment amount or IRMAA, is assessed on premiums for Medicare Parts B and D and generally is based on an individual’s modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of two years ago. So, the IRMAA for 2023 would be based on one’s MAGI from 2021.

