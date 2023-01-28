It turns out U.S. Rep. George Santos, R-New York, filled his resume with outright lies. If someone can make it all the way to Congress with a fraudulent resume, it begs the question how common is lying on a resume?
In January, ResumeBuilder.com surveyed 1,250 Americans to understand what they’ve lied about in the hiring process and why.
The study found that 35% have lied in the hiring process, 57% said they have not lied and 8% said they have never applied to a job.
Men, adults 25-44, and those without a high school degree were more likely to say they’ve lied than their counterparts.
Forty-one percent of men say they’ve lied in the hiring process, compared to 29% of women.
Additionally, 27% of 18-24 year olds, 43% of 25-34 year olds, 41% of 35-44 year olds, 35% of 45-54 year olds and 18% of 55+ year olds say they’ve lied.
Those without a high school diploma were more likely than other levels of education to indicate they’ve lied.
Forty-seven percent of those who did not graduate high school say they’ve lied, as did 30% of those who completed high school, 42% of those with a vocational or technical degree, 34% of those with a college degree and 40% of those with a postgraduate degree.
Chief Career Advisor Stacie Haller says lying on resumes has become more common.
“It has culturally become more acceptable to lie, and many may feel if caught there won’t be serious ramification,” she says. “Lying, however, does have consequences. If caught lying, this can follow a candidate for several years. When caught it can cost you your professional reputation, such as Congressman Santos. In today’s world, very little remains private, so lies may be discovered in many ways.”
Haller says it’s important to get to the bottom of why candidates are lying.
When asked why they’ve lied in the hiring process, the plurality of respondents (60%) say it was to improve their chances of being hired.
Other reasons respondents gave for lying include to get a higher salary offer (31%), add more resume keywords (31%), get around lacking necessary qualifications (25%) and because they were fired or parted on bad terms from a previous employer (23%).
Following is a breakdown of the survey's key findings. Of those reporting they have lied:
72% lied on a resume
More than 7 in 10 respondents say they’ve lied on a resume. Men were more likely to say they’ve lied on a resume than women (76% vs. 67%).
Most commonly, candidates lie about their education credentials (44%). Those who’ve lied about their education credentials, more specifically, lied about the degree(s) they obtained (49%), graduation date(s) (46%) and GPA(s) (43%).
A large percentage of respondents also say on a resume they’ve lied about the number of years of experience they have (40%), their skills and abilities (37%), the length of previously held positions (29%), and responsibilities of previous jobs (28%).
68% lied in an interview
More than two-thirds of respondents say they’ve lied during an interview, including 71% of men and 65% of women.
The most common lie candidates have told during an interview is the number of years of experience they had (38%). Additionally, candidates say they’ve lied about their skills and abilities (36%) and responsibilities at their previous job (28%).
Within the interview process, some also lied about their veteran status (12%), race/ethnicity (11%), and disability status (11%).
3 in 4 have gotten a job with fraudulent
application
Overall, 73% of respondents who’ve lied say they have gotten a job using an application on which they lied, 55% of whom say they got their current job this way.
Nearly half have never faced consequences for lying.
However, 18% were reprimanded but allowed to continue working, 12% were fired after starting a position, 9% had a job offer rescinded, 6% had their pay reduced and 5% were suspended.
Two-thirds say lying helped them succeed
professionally
For many, lying has paid off. Sixty-five percent of respondents say lying in the hiring process helped them land a higher salary.
This was more true of men than women; 73% of men versus 56% of women say they think lying helped them receive a higher salary respectively.
1 in 5 are currently applying for jobs with a deceitful resume
Many continue to lie and a large number have no regrets. Of those who are currently applying for jobs, 42% say their current resume contains lies.
Overall, 41% have no regrets about lying, while 46% do and 14% aren’t sure.
