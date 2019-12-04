CASA and Toys for Tots drop-off location

Bruce’s Foodland is taking donations for Toys for Tots and CASA. CASA is accepting non-perishable foods, and Toys for Tots is asking for new, unwrapped toys.
CASA provides services and food to individuals age 60 and older and the homebound of all ages in DeKalb County. TFT is providing Christmas to more than 1,000 local children.
