‘Poetry is thoughts that breathe, and words that burn’

Donna Padgett is a wife, mother, and hard worker. She was in her 20s when she discovered she had a passion for writing poems.
Padgett has been married for 48 years and has three grown children. Over the years she has worked at Northeast Alabama Community College, Forest Avenue Elementary School and at a lady’s apparel retail store. No matter where life takes her, she finds events and people that prompt her to write a poem. She said she constantly finds herself grabbing pen and paper to write down a thought that enters her head while she is working.
Her poetic thoughts cover a broad range of topics which include; growing old, family pets, nature, religion, holidays, happy and sad occasions, and the annual county fair. The one she wrote about the county fair was entered into the fair and she won First Place.
Padgett has won more than one award for her poetry, but said this is not what motivates her. She finds writing poems to be therapeutic. Several years ago, Padgett’s home burned down and she lost three full journals of her poems. Since then, she has begun to commit many of her poems to memory.
She also finds herself putting a melody to many of her lyrical poems and imagines famous singers like Dolly Parton singing some of her creations. “I’ve never submitted any of my songs to a famous singer,” said Padgett. “Now looking back over the years, I sometimes wish I had, because I would have loved to hear them sing my words.”
Friends, family, church family and co-workers have asked her to write a poem for a special occasion such as wedding and she is happy to do so. “My granddaughter’s friend was getting married and they asked several people, who write poems, to submit a poem to be read at the wedding,” said Padgett. “Out of all the entries they received they selected mine, I was honored.”
When friends come to her with problems, she finds the need to write down the emotions behind their words.
Donna’s Motto: “Don’t spend so much time making a living that you forget to make a life.”
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
