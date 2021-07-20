Looking for a simple recipe that makes enough to serve five or six people? These one dish meat options are satisfying and very filling. You will need a large skillet, sheet pan, or large casserole pan to make these tasty meals. Serve these easy, delicious recipes, and they will be an immediate hit with your friends and family.
Ultimate Baked Spaghettie
Serve this hearty baked spaghetti with a tossed salad and breadsticks.
• 1 lb. thin spaghetti
• 1 lb. Italian sausage
• 1 lb. lean ground beef
• 1 cup ricotta cheese
• 1 cup light sour cream
• 1 ¼ cups half and half
• 4 cups mozzarella cheese, shredded
• ½ cup Parmesan cheese, finely shredded, divided
• ¾ tsp. salt
• 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
• ¼ tsp. oregano
• ½ tsp. freshly minced garlic
• 1 (24 or 26 oz.) jar spaghetti sauce
• ¼ cup fresh mozzarella slices, optional
Brown the Italian sausage and ground beef in a large skillet. Drain well. Stir together the cooked meat and the spaghetti sauce and set aside. Prepare the spaghetti noodles according to package directions and drain. In an extra-large bowl, stir together the ricotta cheese, sour cream, half and half, mozzarella cheese, ¼ cup Parmesan cheese, salt, Italian, seasoning, oregano, and garlic. Add the spaghetti noodles and stir well. Pour the spaghetti mixture into a lightly greased 9x13 baking pan and sprinkle the remaining ¼ cup Parmesan cheese over the top; cover with foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes. Remove pan from oven and remove the foil. Spoon the meat sauce mixture over the top and add ¼ cup fresh Mozzarella slices over the top. Return to the oven and bake uncovered for 10-12 minutes. Serve with additional Parmesan cheese and garnish with fresh basil.
Philly Cheese Sloppy Joes
Sloppy joes meet Philly cheesesteak, a unique flavor combination that begs for onion rings or fried potatoes on the side.
• 2 ¼ lbs. lean ground beef
• 1 (14.5 oz.) can beef broth
• 2 TBSP. cornstarch
• 1 ½ cups onion, finely chopped, about 1 large onion
• 1 ½ cups green bell pepper, finely chopped, about 1 medium bell pepper
• 4 TBSP. butter
• 4 TBSP. ketchup
•2 TBSP. Worcestershire sauce
• 1 ½ tsp. A-1 Steak Sauce (or another steak sauce)
• 1 tsp. kosher salt
• 1 tsp. ground black pepper
• 8-12 oz. Provolone cheese
• 10 hamburger buns
In a large skillet, brown the beef until no longer pink. Drain well. Wipe out the skillet and add the butter, onions, and bell peppers. Sauté for about 6 minutes, until lightly caramelized. In a small bowl, whisk together the beef broth and cornstarch. Add the beef back to the pan and stir in the beef broth mixture. Stir in the ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, steak sauce, salt, and pepper. Cook for at least 6-8 minutes, until the mixture is thickened, then stir in the cheese. Allow the cheese to melt. Serve the sloppy joes on lightly toasted hamburger or brioche buns. Optional: Serve with additional ketchup, steak sauce, and sautéed mushrooms.
Creamy Chicken and Rice
• 2 lbs. chicken breasts, diced (can use 2 ¼ lbs.)
• 4 TBSP. salted butter
• ½ tsp. paprika
• 1 onion, chopped
• 3 cloves garlic, minced
• 2 tsp. Italian seasoning
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 2 cups low-sodium chicken stock (add ½ cup if you use more than 2 lbs. chicken)
• 1 cup white rice
• ½ cup half-and-half (can use heavy cream)
• ½ cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Sprinkle the diced chicken with paprika and set aside. Add the butter and onions to a large skillet, and cook until onions are translucent. Add the chicken, Italian seasoning, salt and pepper to the pan, and cook the chicken about 10-12 minutes, until chicken is lightly browned on all sides. Add the garlic to the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes; stir in the chicken stock and rice. Bring to a boil, then lower the heat to medium-low and cover; simmer for 15-18 minutes, until rice is tender. Remove lid and stir in the half-and-half and Parmesan cheese. Add more salt and pepper if necessary. Garnish with fresh parsley. Note: My favorite Italian seasoning is Trader Joe’s Italian Style Soffritto, but I also like McCormick’s Italian spice blends.
Baked Garlic Butter Shrimp
• 1 ½ lbs. shrimp, thawed and peeled
• 6 TBSP. salted butter, melted
• 4 minced garlic cloves
• 3 TBSP. white cooking wine
• ¼ tsp. kosher salt
• Juice of one lemon
• ¼ tsp. black pepper
• ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
• Fresh parsley
• Freshly grated Parmesan cheese
• Lemon slices
In a large bowl, whisk together the melted butter, minced garlic, white cooking wine, salt, lemon juice, black pepper, and red pepper flakes. Place shrimp in the bowl and toss to coat. Pour out the contents of the bowl, evenly spreading out the shrimp, on a foil lined baking sheet. Cover the baking sheet with another sheet of foil. Bake at 425 degrees for 10-12 minutes. Serve the shrimp with fresh parsley, Parmesan cheese, and lemon slices
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
