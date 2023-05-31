Getting the party started: Fun begins as prep continues

Preparations continue for this weekend’s return of June Jam, and judging by social media posts, people are arriving in town already for the Saturday event.
Fort Payne Mayor Brian Baine was slated to meet with Alabama Department of Transportation representatives and others Tuesday morning to iron out last minute details about traffic plans for the influx of people. Organizers expect about 10,000 to attend concert, revived this year by the Alabama band for the first time since 1997.
Some Fort Payne merchants are publicizing adjusted hours, and 98.3 Wild Country radio is counting down to June Jam all week. In conjunction with Fort Payne Main Street the
station is broadcasting its morning show live outside the Southern Torch offices through Thursday, with free donuts, coffee, trivia, giveaways, live music and special guests for the 7 a.m.-9 a.m. show. People are invited to bring their lawn chairs and join in at the 98.3 Wild Country/Southern Torch offices at 225 Gault Avenue North Wednesday and Thursday morning.
The countdown kicked of Tuesday, with live music from Chad Steed at 8 a.m.
On Friday, the show will broadcast live from The Alabama Fan Club & Museum. 98.3 Wild Country, like the Times-Journal, is owned by Southern Torch Media.
The City of Fort Payne and the Alabama Fan Club & Museum continue to share information on websites and Facebook pages regarding rules for the show and more.
To help those looking for a place to park for June Jam 17, the City of Fort Payne created a map of the DeKalb County VFW Fairgrounds – available on the city website – showing some of the areas available for public parking. (See page A6)
Baine said there are other businesses and property owners in the area offering places to park in the area of the fairgrounds. The city’s map included only those confirmed by the city.
Most of those offering parking are charging a fee. Looking at social media posts offering parking will charge between $25 and $40 for Saturday parking, and some offer shuttle service from their parking area to the fairgrounds for an additional fee.
Marked for Life Ministries is not offering a shuttle service, but Pastor Logan LeGrande said others will offer such services. The ministry has contracted with the city, he said, to provide parking there Saturday, starting at 6 a.m. He said there is space to park 600 vehicles. The charge will be $30 cash/$35 for cards.
Some other churches in the area will provide parking for a fee, and there is public parking near the 18th Street entrance to the fairgrounds. The cost is $30, according to the city’s map, and the proceeds will go to Fort Payne City Schools.
