Photograph of DeSoto Falls accepted for calendar

Charlie Stone submitted one of his many photos, of recognized Alabama scenes, to a calendar and his photo of DeSoto Falls was selected. Stone got his first camera in 1974 and has been enthralled with taking photos ever since.
Stone retired as Senior Project Manager from Northern Telecom Ltd, which became Nortel Networks Corp. and Bell Canada Enterprise’s in 1999. Since then, Stone’s hobby of photographing landscapes and time-honored structures has become what he spends his time doing. “Professional photographers work for money,” said Stone. “I work for fun. I like showing the world what I saw.”
The calendar Stone submitted his work to is by Indie Treasure and titled Gorgeous Alabama 2022. Scenes from the southern tip of Alabama in Dauphine Island to the most northern parts will be in the 2022 calendar. The 11 x 8.5-inch calendar is a shared prospective of a combined group of artists. Publication date is tentatively set for November 22. Those interested in purchasing a calendar may go online to gorgeous alabama calendar 2022.
His submission to the calendar will not be the first photo Stone has had published, he had a picture of an old abandoned church in Valley Head published in the Alabama Living Magazine. He has also had much of his talent published in The Groundhog, a monthly community newspaper published by the Mentone Area Preservation Association, founded in 1982.
Stone has also used his talent of photography in published books on religion and cooking. “Word of mouth is how I get involved in projects,” said Stone. “People email me and say they need this or that and I try to accommodate them.”
Stone is a certified drone operator and his use of a drone with camera has prompted local search and rescue teams to include his abilities in their operations. His ariel shots of local events and projects have been included in grant proposals for betterment of areas like Mentone.
Stone calls his Facebook page Blue Sky Photography where he shares his talent of capturing art in a photo. His Facebook page shares a Little River Arts Council post that nicely sums up artistry. “When you buy something from an artist, you’re buying more than an object. You’re buying hundreds of hours of errors and experimentation. You’re buying years of frustration ad moments of pure joy. You’re not buying just one thing, you are buying a piece of a heart, a piece of a soul…a small piece of someone else’s life.”
Charlie’s Motto: “Getting old ain’t for sissies.” – Betty Davis.
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
