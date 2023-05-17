Alabama Fan Club fields calls, stocks up for Jam

Mary Jones and the staff at the Alabama Fan Club and Museum are busy preparing for June Jam 17.
They are working the phones, ordering Alabama band merchandise to stock the fan club’s store, reminding vendors how soon they need delivery. And the phones are giving them a workout as well, as they answer calls and field questions about the Jam, and accommodations that will be available for it.
Jones said many of the calls and questions are about parking, lodgings and what is and is not allowed inside the DeKalb County Fairgrounds on the day of the show.
During the week before, Jones said, the fan club and museum will start to see fans come in to stock up on band merchandise and to visit the museum and trace the band’s history up to this point.
Jones said she’s excited to see the June Jan return after a 26-year hiatus. It has given the club a lot of work to do in a fairly short time.
“We’re looking for big crowds,” to visit, she said, and the fan club is selling tickets for the Jam and some of the Alabama Fan Appreciation Week events leading up to it.
“We still have some $79 tickets left,” Jones said. “It’s cheaper to buy from us than it is to buy from Ticketmaster,” because of some of the fees involved in Ticketmaster sales.
The June Jam will be in a new location, at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, which may have be prompting some of the questions.
In addition to calling the fan club, there’s Facebook page “Alabama June Jam Info and Discussions” that seems to be fans helping fans with what they know about the upcoming show. In addition to parking questions, there are potty questions: Will there be bathrooms available, or portable toilets? Questions are posted there, too, about lodgings and tickets for sale. As with anything online, people should be cautious with financial information for online sales.
The City of Fort Payne will be posting information and maps on its Facebook page and website as the show draws closer.
In addition to store-stocking and ticket-selling, Jones was looking at thing to spruce up in the museum, spotting a photo that had fallen, and a little clean up work that was need.
She’s pleased with the way the museum charts the band’s history and gives people a view of Randy Owen, Jeff Cook, and Teddy Gentry as individual with deep local ties.
Pointing to a wall of photos just inside the museum entrance she explained they were from Alabama’s years playing The Bowery, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – a time when the band honed its sound and started to amass a following.
‘They look like babies,” Jones said, looking at those photos. The museum features photos of the band before they were a band. There is a section dedicated to each member, she explain, with childhood photos and history.
Jones is most impressed with a display in the museum not from the band’s past, but one that shows the band has a presence in the music scene in the present along with its vibrant past.
It’s a framed “Billionaire” disc from Pandora, rewarding Alabama for more than two billion spins on Pandora – a method for getting music that wasn’t even dreamt of when most of Alabama’s biggest hits were hitting radio stations.
For more information about the fan club and museum, visit its Facebook page.
