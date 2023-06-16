DeKalb BOE votes on name for new Collinsville gym

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- The new gym at Collinsville High School will bear the name of the school's former principal, after action Tuesday by the the DeKalb County Board of Education.
The Board approved the name of the new Collinsville High School Gymnasium, as the Donny Jones Gymnasium.
Jones came to Collinsville in 1991 as the Elementary Principal. He became the Collinsville High School Principal in 2006 and retired in 2020.
“Mr. Jones has put his life’s work into supporting the students and staff at Collinsville High School. He has contributed a great deal to the academic and athletic missions of the school over the past several decades” stated Collinsville High School Principal, Bradley Crawford.
“Even in retirement, he is always just a phone call away and always willing to help the school. Naming the new gymnasium in his honor is a much-deserved recognition for someone who has worked so hard to promote Collinsville” concluded Crawford.
The Board approved the May 25, 2023 minutes which included the non-renewal of the following:
• Hannah Biddle - Itinerant Special Education Pre-K Teacher - Fyffe Special Services Center - Non-renewal - 5/26/23
• Ashley Lewis - Elementary Teacher - Geraldine High School - Non-renewal - 5/26/23
• Chuck Williams - P.E. Teacher - Sylvania High School - Non-renewal - 5/26/23
• Mark Patterson - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Middle School - Non-renewal - 5/26/23
The Board voted to approve Non-Renewals/Terminations (Names will be released after approval of the June 13
minutes, at the June 27 DeKalb County Board of Education meeting)
The following Resignations were approved:
•Renee Fraley - Elementary Teacher - Valley Head High School - Resignation - 5/29/2
•Miles Keith - P.E. Teacher - Crossville High School - Resignation - 6/1/23
•Evan Lemons - P.E. Teacher - Crossville High School - Rescinded Position - 6/13/23
•Jon Tidmore - Head Varsity Girls Basketball Coaching Duties Only - Collinsville High School - 5/26/23
•Timothy Elijah White - Elementary Teacher - Crossville Elementary School - Resignation - 5/26/23
The following Leaves of Absence were approved:
•Kaci McKenzie - TEAMS Mathematics Teacher - Plainview High School - 8/1/23-9/8/23
•Charity Arnold - Family Consumer Sciences Teacher - Valley Head High School - 8/28/23-10/30/23
The following transfers were made:
•Avery Gipson from Elementary Teacher at Henagar Jr. High School to Elementary Teacher at Fyffe High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Lisa Flynn from CNP Worker at Ider High School to CNP Worker at Valley Head High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Crystal Taylor from Pre-K Teacher at Henagar Jr. High School to Elementary Teacher at Geraldine High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Mikayla Brown from Elementary Teacher at Collinsville High School to Elementary Teacher at Sylvania High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Rebecca Westbrook from School Nurse at Fyffe High School to Fyffe Special Services Center (Effective 8/1/23)
The following placements were made: (All placements are made pending a background review meeting suitability criteria and negative, pre-employment drug screen and appropriate certification)
Certified
•Cassie Murdock Hill - English Language Arts Teacher - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Jonathan McGill - Secondary Mathematics Teacher - Valley Head High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Makita Jones - Itinerant Speech Language Pathologist - District (Effective 8/1/23)
•Justin Little - P.E. Teacher - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Chris Chandler - Secondary General Science Teacher - Geraldine High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Timothy Blake Handy - Itinerant Special Education Teacher - Crossville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Diana Spurgin - Itinerant Special Education Teacher - Henagar Jr. High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Seth Benefield - Secondary Social Sciences Teacher - Fyffe High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Barresa Adams - Business Education Teacher - Crossville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Jaycee Clanton - Elementary Teacher - Ruhama Jr. High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Draevan Bowman - P.E. Teacher - Plainview High School (Effective 8/1/23)
• Jay Tyler Ellis - Secondary General Science Teacher - Valley Head High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Andrea Oliver - Elementary Teacher - Valley Head High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Kelsi Green - Itinerant Special Education Teacher - Fyffe Special Services Center (Effective 8/1/23)
Support
• Melissa Bachelor - Store Worker (6-hour) - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Amanda McElroy - Itinerant Special Education Paraprofessional - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
•Judy Jones - Itinerant Special Education Bus Aide - Collinsville High School (Effective 8/1/23)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.