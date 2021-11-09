Toys for Tots in need of record donations

More families than ever were recently approved to participate in the Marine Toys for Tots of DeKalb County 2021 campaign.
According to DeKalb County DHR, 456 families were approved, as opposed to 402 in 2020.
Last year saw many challenges for the local Toys for Tots coordinators and volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year was no different – except with the addition of more children in need.
With donations down and December approaching, the N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League members are stressing the importance of their campaign and the need in the community.
“This is our mission: To make sure no local child feels forgotten on Christmas morning, or that Christmas has passed them by,” said Coordinator LaRue Hardinger. “Our goal is to give children a spark of hope in the form of a shiny new toy. “You never know what difficulty a child may be experiencing. Please help our Marines create a lasting, happy memory for them.”
Hardinger said the campaign cannot help the more than 1,200 children in need without the help from people and groups in the area.
“It takes a village,” she said.
Now that the applications are in and finalized, the next step is to raise more donations and begin bagging toys ready for pickup in late December.
Ways to donate include:
• in person at a scheduled public setup.
• online (securely) at the local TFT website, http://fortpayne-al.toysfortots.org/, and select “Donate Local”. The website also includes Toy Drop Box list, Needed Toys list, Needed Books list and 2021 scheduled events.
• mailing check made out to “Marine Toys for Tots“ to Marine Toys for Tots Coordinator, P..O. Box 681516, Fort Payne, AL, 35968 (notate Fort Payne, AL on check).
Only new, unwrapped toys are accepted as toy donations. To drop off a large amount of toys or bikes, take them to a public setup, where they can be loaded onto the new Toys for Tots trailer provided by Bobby Ledbetter Twin City Used Cars.
The next Toys for Tots public setup is a two-day event at Bruce's Foodland in Fort Payne and Rainsville on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Santa will be with Toys for Tots on Nov. 20 from 8 a.m. until noon at Rainsville Foodland and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Fort Payne Foodland. Donate a new, unwrapped toy and take your picture with Santa Claus.
The Marine Corps League Detachment #1404 is located in Fort Payne. The Congressionally-chartered military non-profit consists of retired and honorably discharged U.S. Marines and FMF Navy Corpsmen and Chaplains. The non-profit 501(c)4 organization authorized by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation to administer the Marine Toys for Tots campaign in DeKalb County, AL is on Facebook: N.E. Alabama Marine Corps League.
Associate members include U.S. Marine family members, veterans of other U.S. military branches and patriotic, supportive citizens who are vetted and willing to actively volunteer.
All donations of toys, money, services, goods, and manpower go to serve only DeKalb County, AL families needing help. No Marine Toys for Tots worker in DeKalb County is paid. They are 100% volunteer.
From 2013 to 2020, 44,691 new Christmas toys have been provided to 7,422 local children in need.
“Every child deserves a little Christmas,” said Hardinger. “After all, our slogan at Detachment #1404 is ‘Marines Helping Marines – Marines Helping Community.”
