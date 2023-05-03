Crossville School will be honored for its house system with a Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS) School of Distinction Award on May 8.
The DeKalb County school is one of 32 to be honored at the program scheduled at 12:40 p.m. inside the Montgomery Marriott Prattville Hotel & Conference Center, according to CLAS Director of Communications and Technology Alyssa Godfrey.
“The CLAS Banner School Award originated in 2001 with the purpose to identify, recognize, and publicize schools with outstanding educational programs which serve as models across our state,” she said. “Recognition is among all State Board of Education districts with four exemplary schools selected from each district as a CLAS School of Distinction. Eight CLAS Banner Schools will be named from the CLAS Schools of Distinction – one from each district. The ceremony will honor these schools and programs. Each school will receive a banner to display signifying this distinguished honor.”
Other District 8 systems receiving this honor include the Madison City Schools (Columbia Elementary School), the Huntsville High School for its Panther Petals Flower Shop and Skyline School for W.I.N.
In 2022, Little Ridge Intermediate School in Fort Payne received a CLAS School of Distinction Award for District 6 with its fifth grade STEAM Robotics Team. Wills Valley Elementary won a CLAS School of Distinction honor in 2007.
“Congratulations to these wonderful Alabama public schools,” said Dr. Vic Wilson, CLAS executive director. “The CLAS Schools of Distinction provide excellent examples of the significant learning opportunities taking place in public education in Alabama.
Further, the stakeholders at every School of Distinction are to be commended for striving for excellence daily.”
This program would not be possible without the generous sponsorship provided by American Fidelity Assurance, Curriculum Associates, and Lathan Associates Architects, P.C.
