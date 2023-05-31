School board OKs personnel actions

The Fort Payne City Board of Education approved a number of personnel actions in its last meeting, and recognized retirees for their contributions to the school system and its students.
Three of the retirees attended the meeting and were presented with plaques for their service.
Melinda Horton retired from the central office after 26 years with the school system. Coach Heath Vincent retired after 24-and-a-half years in education. Bus driver Pamela Whitely retired after 29 years. She told boardmembers initially, she didn’t think she’d last one year.
Other retirees were: Michael Kean, 10 years; Jesus “Jessie” Gamex, 22 years; Sharon Brown, 12 years; Kala Kirby, 25 years; Susan Hollingsworth, 25 years; Patricia Brown, 26 years; Sammy Joe Hill, 13 years; Masha Phillips, 25 years; and Jerome Carter, 10 years.
The board accepted the following resignations effective May 26 as submitted:
Tammy Trotman, Wills Valley Elementary School, second-grade math school improvement team
Kellie Poe, Pre-K teacher at Williams Avenue Pre-K
Miriam Nallely Elorza, system-wide EL teacher
Cora Young, system-wide SPE teacher
Paige Brown, system-wide SPE teacher
Angela Kirby Wright, system-wide SPE aide
Donye Richardson, system-wide SPE aide
The following transfers were approved:
Kathy Landry, from receptionist/accounts payable, to special education secretary, effective June 1.
The following contract support staff employees were non-renewed:
Nicolette Waller – vocational rehabilitation job coach, Fort Payne High School (the position was grant funded and the grant did not renew.)
Mary Williams, custodian, Little Ridge Intermediate School
Victoria Francisco Jose, system-wide CNP worker
Mary Darwin, system-wide CNP worker.
The following certified staff members were non-renewed:
Nathan Waites, Health, Fort Payne High School
Alexandria Carter, first grade, Wills Valley Elementary School
Kelsie Green, system-wide special education teacher
The board approved the recommendations of the following employees within the school system:
Jamie Fleming, summer reading program bus driver, effective June 1
Cassandra Hester, summer reading program bus driver, effective June 1
Miranda Simmons, summer reading program substitute bus driver, effective June 1
Jacob Martin Peek, P.E. teacher at Fort Payne Middle School, effective Aug. 1
Timothy Elijah White, elementary teacher at Little Ridge Elementary School, effective Aug. 1
Jessica “Hope” Hoge, elementary teacher at Little Ridge Elementary School, effective Aug. 1
Amanda Taylor, elementary teacher at Wills Valley Elementary School, effective Aug. 1
Stevie Potts, elementary teacher at Little Ridge Intermediate School, effective Aug. 1
Elizabeth Rider, system-wide special education teacher, effective Aug. 1
Victoria Thomas, system-wide special education teacher, effective Aug. 1
Lauren Kreuze, system-wide special education teacher, effective Aug. 1
Cynthia Keith, system-wide special education aide/LPN, effective Aug. 1 (pending ABI/FBI background check results)
John David Willoughby, system-wide SPE aide, effective Aug. 1
Kaitlyn Veal, co-cheerleading sponsor at Fort Payne High School, effective for the 2023-2024 school year
Lacie Davis, co-cheerleading sponsor at Fort Payne High School, effective for the 2023-2024 school year
The board also approve non-renewal of contracts for certified and support personnel, not detailed in the board’s agenda, and approved renewal of one-year contracts for certified personnel and support personnel not detailed in the board’s agenda.
Additions were approved as well to the CNP and teacher substitute personnel list for the 2023-2024 school year.
In other action, the board:
Approved changing the date of employment for Jacob Phillips as a mechanic assistant in the transportation department to May 22, 2023. Jett said Phillips was badly needed in the department, and was being brought in to work earlier than originally planned
Approved an updated job description for AP bookkeeper/receptionist
Approved a request for out-of-state travel for FPHS Principal Patrick Barnes for FPHS TV Production-Photography and Editing to Skills USA Nationals June 19-23 to Atlanta.
Approved the revision employment contract of Jamie McClung, Pre-K director at Williams Avenue, from a 10-month to a 12-month contract effective July 1, to have personnel at the school for activities during the summer months, including conferences scheduled there.
Approved awarding a bid to the lowest sole bid substantially in compliance with specifications for one Dragonflyer Commander3 XL Drone to Dragonflyer Innovations Inc. for FPHS. Jett said with a move to use drones to carry payload, getting this drone will allow students to get learning experience using it to delivery inter-office mail at the school.
Approved purchase of cafeteria furniture for Fort Payne Middle School through TIPS, a pre-approved purchasing cooperative by ALSDE. Description of the furniture and plans for the cafeteria will make it look less like an institution, with tables of different shapes and colors.
Approved a budget amendment for FY 2023 and the financial statements and bank reconciliation reports for April 2023.
Elected Carolyn Martin to continue as board president, and Neal Blaine to continue as vice-president of the school board for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board’s next meeting will be June 15 at 6 p.m. in the conference room at the central office.
