Death of Geraldine councilman leaves community in mourning

Geraldine Councilman and Marshall County School Transportation Supervisor Timothy Don “Tim” Gilbert passed away Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Geraldine Mayor Chuck Ables announced Gilbert's death via the Geraldine Facebook page Wednesday morning, saying, “it is with a sad and heavy heart that I must report that Councilman Tim Gilbert passed away last night.”
Ables described Gilbert as a great supporter of Geraldine and a true friend.
Gilbert served on the Geraldine Town Council for a combined 20 years and was currently serving his second consecutive term in office. He also served as an employee of the Marshall County School System for the past 15 years.
“He worked hard to make Geraldine and the world a better place,” Ables said.
Gilbert, 60, had been hospitalized battling with COVID-19 since November, Ables said.
For Gilbert, funeral services are at noon on Friday, December 11, 2020, from the graveside of Geraldine First Baptist Church Cemetery with Revs. Charles Bishop and Andy Brown officiating. Burial to follow with arrangements entrusted to W.T. Wilson Funeral Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tim Gilbert Memorial Fund at Liberty Bank.
Ables asks the community to keep Gilbert’s family in their prayers.
