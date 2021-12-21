The students who take agriculture at Valley Head High School are learning about beekeeping and the products that bees produce. Agriculture teacher Cameron Mitchell said the community can play a part in the project by planting the right type of flora in their yards.
It is in the best interest of every community to plant vegetation to attract bees. Albert Einstein said, “If the bee disappears from the surface of the Earth, man would have no more than four years left to live.” Residents living in the Valley Head area who want to assist in the school’s honey bee project can help by sowing plants that attract this valuable insect.
Bees have been known to travel as far as five miles to find the nectar they desire. The school project is located one-mile south of the school. The best choice is vegetation native to north Alabama such as yellow-poplar (also known as tulip-poplar) and various clovers. “Honey bees love clover,” said Mitchell.
While native plants are the best choice, it is not necessary to only select native plants, a mixture is fine as long as some native plants are included. Mitchell suggested planting butterfly bushes, sun flowers, red buds, holly, and sourwood. He said the flavor of the honey is a direct result of the type of plants the bee eats from. While soybean and cotton fields are great for the bees, the pesticides commonly used on these crops are hazardous to the bees. Residents can also assist by avoiding the use of pesticides.
Locals can go online to Nectar and Pollen Producing Plants of Alabama: A Guide for Beekeepers www.aces.edu. There a printable chart is included with a key showing plant names, native regions, months of blooming, and which plants offer nectar and pollen.
The students have been gathering and selling honey and now beeswax candles have been added to the product line. Plans are in place to make beeswax Chapstick and to assist the public in ordering their own bees. Beeswax is the purest and most natural of all waxes. Beeswax candles clean the air while they burn. Just like lightening, beeswax produces negative ions when heated. The negative ions attach to positive ions like dust, pollen, mold, odor, and toxins that float in the air. Most candles on the market are made from paraffin which is chemical based and therefore smoke and release soot when burned. “Our candles are one-hundred percent pure beeswax with only some essential oil added for aroma,” said Mitchell.
Additionally, the students restored a 1987 horse trailer for the purpose of making a mobile bee lab. “It is perfect for taking to festivals so we don’t have to set up a booth,” said Mitchell. “I can also use it when I visit elementary schools to show them all about bees. I take my literature, microscope, and equipment right into the field when working with the bees.” Mitchell said the students use shop class to make everything needed for beekeeping.
The next festival where the honey and candles will be sold is scheduled for May 7, 2022 at the Memories of Mayberry Festival in Valley Head.
To learn more about Valley Head’s Bee Keeping Program, pick up a copy of DeKalb Living May 2021. To contribute donations to the program, contact organizers at www.facebook.com/valleyheadffa.
Beekeepers Motto: “The hum of bees is the voice of the garden.” – American horticulture writer, Elizabeth Lawrence.
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday editions.
