Commission recognizes retiring child advocate

FORT PAYNE, Ala.--The DeKalb County Commission held its regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, May 9.
President Ricky Harcrow and the DeKalb County Commission honored DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center Director Elizabeth Wheatley for her many years of service. Wheatley recently announced her retirement after 30 years with the Advocacy Center.
“We want to extend our sincere appreciation to Ms. Wheatley for her dedicated service to the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center” Harcrow said. “It has been a pleasure to work with her for all these years.”
“You all [Dekalb County Commission] love children and you support the work that agencies do, namely the Children’s Advocacy Center” stated Director Wheatley.
“ I am blown away by your honoring me today but I am grateful, and will always be grateful, for the time I have been able to serve and get to know all of you and work with such kind men and women throughout this county. God Bless you all and thank you” concluded Wheatley.
Wheatley will be honored with a retirement reception on May 16, from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., at the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, in Fort Payne.
DeKalb County Road Department Supervisor Tom Broyles updated the Commission regarding the Front Force Loader, which is used when clipping the shoulders of the road. The initial delivery date was supposed to be in Mach but has been delayed until August.
Broyles also informed the Commission that all four district crews were working on the paving and resurfacing list. All districts will begin mowing by next week. Broyles also requested that a recently vacated position, in District 4, be advertised until the next meeting of the DeKalb County Commission.
A public hearing was held to vacate County Road 701, which is northwest of Sylvania. With no objections, a Resolution was passed to vacate all of County Road 701.
DeKalb County Engineer Ben Luther presented bids for outfitting a pursuit truck for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, with lighting and equipment. The bid from Donohoo Chevrolet, in the amount of $10,293.09 was approved by the Commission. Another bid by Donohoo Chevrolet in the amount of $16,150 was approved to retrofit (4) F-150 trucks to be used by the DeKalb Emergency Management Agency (EMA).
In other business, the Commission: Approved President Harcrow and DeKalb County Administrator Matt Sharp, to sign necessary paperwork to obtain Rural Transportation grants; appointed Russell Justice to the 911 Board; and hired J.D. Trammell III to the Maintenance Department
The next meeting of the DeKalb County Commission will be June 13, at 10 a.m. on the second floor of the DeKalb County Activities Building.
