Fort Payne police say some streets will be closed for June Jam

The Fort Payne Police Department has made public its list of streets that will be closed during Saturday’s June Jam, and some that will close earlier.
Starting at 2 p.m. Friday, June 2, police will close 18th Street NE from Williams Avenue NE to Gault Avenue until pedestrian foot traffic is over after the concert Saturday.
Starting Saturday, June 3 at 6 a.m. the following road closures will occur until pedestrian foot traffic is over after the concert:
- 15th Street NE between Williams Avenue NE to Jaycee Avenue NE
- 20th Street NE between Gault Avenue to Williams Avenue NE
- Williams Ave NE between 14th Street NE to Jaycee Avenue NE
- William Ave will be closed from Mims Street to 18th Street
- The front area of William Avenue Elementary School will be a drop off point for shuttle service only. No public parking will be allowed.
Starting Saturday, June 3rd at 6 a.m. the following streets on the west side of Gault will be closed to vehicles, because heavy foot traffic is expected.
- Grand Ave NW from 14th Street NW to 18th Street NW
- 15th Street NW between Grand Avenue to Alabama Avenue
- 16th Street NW between Grand Avenue to Alabama Avenue
- 17th Street NW between Grand Avenue to Alabama Avenue
Some areas that are not closed but will have heavy foot traffic.
- Williams Avenue NE between 20th Street NE to 18th Street NE
- 14th Street NW between Alabama Avenue NW and Grand Avenue NW
- 18th Street NW between Grand Avenue NW and Gault Avenue NW
All area residents will be able to access their homes.
“We are trying to lesson vehicle traffic in your area because of heavy pedestrian foot traffic,” Fort Payne Police Chief David Davis said. “ For those that are renting out vehicle spaces for the event, you will be allowed to get those vehicles to your rental spaces. Thank you for your cooperation during event.”
