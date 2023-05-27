Denied: Board rejects Judith Neelley's bid for release

After a brief hearing that included the testimony of people opposing early release, convicted murderer Judith Ann Neelley’s bid for parole was denied Thursday by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles.
According to published reports, no one spoke in favor of parole for Neelley.
The family of Neelley’s victim, 13-year-old Lisa Ann Millican was pleased with the decision.
“They made the right choice,” Cassie Millican, wife of Lisa’s brother Calvin and spokesperson for the family said.
Millican said her husband, Lisa’s sister, Clay Crenshaw with the state Attorney General’s office, past and current representatives of the Ninth Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office, Janette Grantham from Victims Against Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), and the daughter of Janice Chatman, believed to have been shot by Neelley in Georgia.
“We want to thank everyone who mailed a letter, called or sent an email,” Millican said.
That includes Gov. Kay Ivey, who made public her letter to the parole board Wednesday.
“Please do not grant parole to Judith Ann Neelley,” Ivey wrote to the board. “Five years ago, I made that same request of this Board, and your predecessors unanimously denied parole after less than one minute of deliberation.”
Nothing has changed since then, Ivey wrote, to support a different result. “Quite simply, Ms. Neelley should not be allowed to set foot outside of an Alabama prison.
“The circumstances surrounding Ms. Neelley’s murder of Lisa Ann Millican can only be described as pure evil. It was evil for Neelley and her husband to abduct the 13-year-old Lisa from a shopping mall. It was evil for the Neelleys to take her to a motel room and sexually torture her for three days before taking her to Little River Canyon.
“And there at the canyon, it was evil for Ms. Neelley to inject Lisa six times with drain cleaner, to shoot Lisa in the back, and to push Lisa into the canyon to her death,” the governor continued.
“Other crimes have been attributed to Ms. Neelley, and they, too, can only be described as evil. The shooting of Ken Dooley and the firebombing of Linda Adair’s home. The murder of Janice Chatman and the attempted murder of her fiancé, John Hancock.
Dooley and Adair worked at a Rome, Ga., youth center where Neelley was incarcerated. On Sept. 11, 1982 someone shot at Dooley four times, according to published accounts. The next day, Adair's home was firebombed with a Molotov cocktail.
A female called the center after the attacks and claimed to have been sexually abused there. The caller’s voice could not be identified.
“To be sure, Ms. Neelley was not convicted of each of these crimes,” Ivey wrote to board members, “but you can and should still consider her involvement in them as further reason to keep Ms. Neelley behind bars.
“It has been said that ‘mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent,’ and I wholeheartedly agree. To release Ms. Neelley would be cruel to the family of Lisa and Mllican and the families of Ms. Neelley’s other victims.
“In fact, I believe it was a mistake for Governor (Fob) James to commute Ms. Neelley’s death sentence in the first place – and certainly to do so in a way that allows Ms. Neelley the possibility of parole.
“Now every five years, the wounds of these families are reopened as they wait with baited breath for your decision,” Ivey wrote.
Think of the victims, Ivey urged in concluding her letter, while considering parole for Neelley.
“As you consider Ms. Neelley’s fate, do not forget Ms. Neelley’s victims and the depravity of her crimes.
“Do not overlook the continuing threat to public safety Ms. Neelley would pose if she were ever let out of prison.
“And do not disregard the overwhelming consensus of our state government that someone convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death should never walk the streets of Alabama again,” Ivey concluded.
Neelley was convicted in 1983 after a six-week trial. Jurors recommended life in prison without parole but the judge imposed the death penalty. Neelley remained on death row until 1999, when outgoing Gov. Fob James commuted her death sentence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.