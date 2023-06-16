MONTGOMERY -- Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the final approval of $17.3 billion in opioid agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens. Following successful state sign-on and subdivision sign-on periods, the defendants have committed to the deal and will start releasing funds to a national administrator later this summer. Money is expected to start flowing to state and local governments by the end of 2023.
“The opioid crisis is a blight on our society and has had costly effects on our communities,” said Marshall.
“My office will never stop holding those responsible companies accountable for the irreparable harm to our state.”
The settlements will also require Teva’s opioid business to provide stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.
Additionally, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years. CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions. This court-ordered injunctive relief will help ensure a crisis like this does not happen again.
Alabama will receive $248,948,247. National investigations and litigation against the pharmaceutical industry over the opioid crisis has led to more than $50 billion.
