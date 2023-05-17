Collaborative effort cleans up, beautifies DeSoto

Staff Reports
An area at DeSoto State Park that was once devastated by pine beetles has been cleaned up and beautified, thanks to a collaborative effort among three important participants.
Longtime State Park employee Stanley Sims, Park Naturalist Brittney Hughes and volunteers from the DeKalb County Master Gardeners combined their efforts to clear an area in the park decimated first by ice, and then pine beetles, to create the H. Stanley Sims Native Plant Area. The area is now open to park visitors to stroll through and enjoy the area as it matures and evolves.
“This has been about a 20-year project,” said Sims, who retired from the State Park in 2007. “We had an ice storm in about 2000 and we noticed trees dying from pine beetles a year or so later. Once the beetles got in our trees, we had to clear cut many of our trees to stop the spread.”
It was during the tenures of former Park Superintendents Talmadge Butler and Tim Whitehead that the cutting of trees and cleanup efforts began, about 2003.
Sims almost took on the effort as a personal project, even working after hours on his own time cleaning the worst of the damage with a dozier. Then, about 2007, he became affiliated with the DeKalb County Master Gardeners. It was then he applied for and received a grant. “It was for $800,” Sims said, “and it got us started replanting native trees and flowering plants. That’s when I went in whole hog, and it’s been about 20 years now. It takes time for things to grow and become beautiful.”
It was about 2008 that the beginnings of a walkway began to take shape, not far from the entrance to the park and recently named for the man who adopted this cause.
“Stanley worked so hard to clear the area of dead and dying trees and clearing them out to protect the other trees from the pine beetles,” said Hughes. “It was his idea to make it a native plant area. After his retirement, he became a member of the Master Gardeners and he, along with a number of other Master Gardener volunteers, took this on as a special project.”
Sims was quick to thank many others, including Hughes.
“Brittney has been instrumental in her role as Park Naturalist,” Sims said. “The same is true of Maintenance Supervisor Mike Bare. He and his crew set the posts for the arbor that became the entrance to the walking trail. So many members of the Master Gardeners, including former MG president Paul Howell, worked many hours to help clear the debris, stain the arbor and plant more native plants. And none of this would have been possible without the support of current Park Superintendent Josh Hughes.”
Sims and others identified and planted native azaleas, rhododendrons, American holleys, black-eyed Susans and more to make the area and walking path inviting to those visiting the State Park. It will be an ongoing project of the local master gardeners, according to the group’s president, Mary Shurett.
“Stanley is a volunteer extraordinaire for the Master Gardeners and whatever else he is involved in,” Shurett said. “Whatever needs to be done, Stanley will do it well and with great humor. The Native Plant Area will be a wonderful addition to all DeSoto State Park already offers.”
The project will live on, Sims said. “The DeKalb County Master Gardeners can be proud of this and it will live on in perpetuity,” he said.
