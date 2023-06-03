The Alabama Department of Transportation is cautioning motorists about a construction-related shift in traffic from the northbound Interstate 59 roadway to the southbound roadway for several miles near Hammondville.
The shift started Friday, June 2. Between mile markers 229 and 333, the southbound roadway will carry one lane of traffic in each direction.
This is the first phase of removing and reconstructing a total of eight miles of the northbound roadway between Fort Payne and Hammondville. A.G. Peltz Group is the contractor on the $40.8 million project.
The northbound on-ramp and off-ramp at Exit 231 (Alabama 40/Alabama 117 at Hammondville) will be closed during this phase of the project, which is expected to take about eight months.
The official detour from I-59 northbound to Alabama 40/Alabama 117 will be to take Exit 222 or Exit 224 at Fort Payne to U.S. 11 northbound.
The project is expected to take about two years, according to ALDOT.
