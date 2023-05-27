Welcome Center hosts Tourism Day event

The aroma of grilling hot dogs hit visitors as they approached the State of Alabama Welcome Center near the state line on Interstate 59.
Lucky visitors were passing through the rest area on Tourism Day, when vendors from central Alabama north came out to the welcome center to share information about what their locale or county have to show.
Welcome Center Manager Kelli Dawson said there were about 27 vendors expected Thursday, and many were already set up with information, snacks, and promotional items. DeKalb County Tourism Executive Director John Dersham was offering guests slices of cake.
He said tourism days are held at each of the welcome centers coming into the state, mostly in May but not all on the same day.
It’s a good way to let travels who have particular destination know what else they may enjoy along the way, or on their next trip to Alabama, Dersham said.
Dawson said in addition to the staff at the I-59 welcome center, people had come from other welcome centers to help staff
the event – as the staff there has assisted at other locations.
Each was wearing a shirt bearing the name of an Alabama town. Dawson picked “Pine Apple,” she said, because she’s always thought it was a fun name for a town. Another staff wore “Satsuma,” and another “Magnolia Springs,” she said.
“Did you know in Magnolia Springs all the mail is delivered by boat?” Dawson asked. All the mailboxes, she said, are on the river. “That’s the kind of thing you learn,” she said, visiting welcome centers.
Vendors scheduled to participate included the City of Birmingham, ADEM, Calhoun County, Huntsville Botanical Gardens, Lake Wedowee, Anniston Museums, Marshall County, Cullman County Parks, Noccalula Falls, Cherokee Rock Village, Grand River, Talladega, Alabama Scenic River Trail, Unclaimed Baggage, State Parks, Mustang Museum, Fort Payne Fire, Cheaha State Park, DeKalb Tourism, Alabama Mountain Lakes Association, Tuscaloosa, DeSoto State Park, Alabama EMA, and Miss Alabama.
Sharon Simmons was at the JSU Little River Canyon Center table, She said she was there to talk about the center’s educational opportunities as a field classroom and its availability as an event venue.
Jasmina Horton was cooking Conecuh sausage and giving samples to visitors.
Dawson said a number of vendors sent items to give away: Bud’s Best cookies, soft drinks from Buffalo Rock in Gadsden, and sausage from Conecuh County, all to be given to travelers fortunate enough to stop in Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.