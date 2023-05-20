Three performers added to June Jam 2023 lineup

Nashville, Tenn.— ALABAMA has added three additional performers to its star-studded lineup at the 2023 June Jam.
Chapel Hart, The Isaacs and Worth The Wait will join the legendary band at the VFW Fairgrounds in Fort Payne on June 3, as Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry resurrect the iconic event.
Previously-announced performers include Jamey Johnson, Jake Owen, The Oak Ridge Boys, The Frontmen (Richie McDonald, formerly of Lonestar; Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas; Larry Stewart of Restless Heart), Exile, Mark Wills, Neal McCoy, Dailey &Vincent, Home Free, The Malpass Brothers, Dee Jay Silver and a special appearance by Randy Travis. Concertgoers can also expect several surprise performers. Storme Warren will host the event.
For the trio Worth the Wait, the show comes close to home. The group, mother Tara Matthews and sisters Mia and Jacy Matthews are from Centre. They made it to the top 17 acts on the NBC reality-tv show The Voice during Season 19, in 2020.
Chapel Hart is another family trio: sisters Damica and Devynn Hart and cousin Trea Swindle. The group from Poplarville, MS, is known for the song “You can have him, Jolene,” -- an answer to the Dolly Parton Hit.
The Isaacs are a family group as well, with three Grammy-nominated gospel/bluegrass albums.
June Jam, as in years past, will benefit those in need and disaster relief in and around the state of Alabama. This year’s revival of the event (last held in 1997) will mark the 17th June Jam. Tickets are on-sale now via ticketmaster.com, as well as the ALABAMA Fan Club & Museum (101 Glenn Blvd SW, Fort Payne, AL 35967).
ALABAMA’s Fan Appreciation Week will also take place in the days preceding June Jam. The week will include Teddy Gentry‘s Singing with the Stars Talent Contest (June 1 at 6 PM at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium), a brunch at Cook Castle for the Jeff & Lisa CookFoundation (June 2 at 11 AM), the *Fans Songwriter Showcase Spectacular (June 2 at 7 PM at the Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium) and an open to public Celebration of Life for the late Jeff Cook (June 3 at 12 p.m. at the VFW Fairgrounds). Each event is ticketed separately. Ticket information is available via the ALABAMA Fan Club.
*The Fans Songwriter Showcase Spectacular will feature songwriters Jamey Johnson, Gary Baker, Ronnie Rogers and Chris Tompkins. Tickets are $50 and available exclusively through the ALABAMA Fan Club. Boys in the Band, an ALABAMA tribute group, will perform live following the Songwriter Concert. The concert is reserved for Songwriter Concert ticket holders only. The Fort Payne City Hall Auditorium is located at 200 Gault Avenue South.
Additionally, Gentry has announced a new event during Fan Appreciation Week: Teddy Gentry’s Coin Show on June 2 from 10:30 AM to 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Coin Shop, located in the ALABAMA Fan Club & Museum in Fort Payne. Tickets go on-sale at the shop on day of show. Proceeds benefit the DeKalb County Child Advocacy Center. The event will feature one-of-a-kind collectors coins, full collections and special deals on everything in the store.
June Jam was created by Fort Payne’s sons, ALABAMA, and brought some of the biggest names in country music together for charity. More than 30,000 fans attended the first June Jam benefit concert in 1982. By 1991, June Jam brought 67,000 fans to Fort Payne, making it one of the biggest country music events in the nation. The June Jam Foundation has raised over $15 million for charities. Previous performers include Garth Brooks, Charlie Daniels, Alan Jackson, The Judds, Tim McGraw, Toby Keith, Wayne Newton, Dolly Parton, Trisha Yearwood, Charley Pride, Willie Nelson and many more.
This year’s June Jam is produced by Outback Presents and Conway Entertainment Group.
Note: June Jam lineup is subject to change without notice
Over 50 years ago, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery.
It took them six long years of tip jars and word-of-mouth to earn the major label deal they’d been dreaming of. Then, seemingly no time at all to change the face of country music. ALABAMA, country music’s first band, was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2005. The group is known for hit songs including “Mountain Music,” “Roll On,” “Dixieland Delight” and “If You’re Gonna Play In Texas (You Gotta Have A Fiddle In The Band).” From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields, to international stars, ALABAMA went on to sell 80 million albums and charted 43 No.1 hits, becoming the most successful band in the history of country music.
In November 2022, ALABAMA co-founder Jeff Cook passed following a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease.
With his prior encouragement and wishes, ALABAMA continues touring on a limited basis, keeping the iconic music they created alive for the current and future generation of fans.
For more information on ALABAMA, visit thealabamaband.com.
