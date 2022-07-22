Jesus makes the Father known to us. The love and faithfulness that we see in Jesus is the Love and faithfulness of the Father.
The kindness, healing, and works of Jesus are indeed the kindness, healing, and works of the Father.
In Jesus we can see what the Father’s heart is really like. Jesus brought the very character of the Father to us.
Jesus lived among us. (John 1:14)
He became one of us. (14). God became a Man but He is still God. He is ‘full of grace and truth’. We call this the Incarnation.
He brought grace (John 1:15-17)
His fullness has been made available to us all. We receive grace upon grace. All the grace we will ever need is found in the Lord Jesus Christ.
“an abundance of (God’s) favor is extended to those who trust Him.” *
*(Evangelical SS Commentary)
The blessings of God grow every day
“He gives (us) the power to become the (children) of God” (John 1:11-13) Jesus has the power to make us God’s children which is something that Moses’ Law could not do.
Jesus revealed the Father. (18)
“18 No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God and[a] is in closest relationship with the Father, has made him known.”
“No one has seen God” – God is Almighty; Jesus is the Word.
Jesus is the “Only begotten God who is in the bosom of the Father” (NASB)
This shows the Deity of Christ and the intimate relationship between the members of the Trinity.
“He (Jesus) has explained Him.” (NASB)” He (Jesus) has declared Him” (KJV)” He(Jesus) has made Him known.” (NIV)
The meaning is to “lead out or explain”; “to reveal and recount”; The Word is the Revelation of God.
In these first verses of John’s gospel, he describes the very foundation of Christianity.
Christians must maintain the belief that Christ is God.
He truly is the Revelation of God.
The Trinity is a Biblical doctrine.
The Christ presented in the Bible is God in a body.
The One full of grace has brought God’s grace to all who will believe.
The One who makes it possible for us to become children of God.
Jesus is the One who has truly revealed the Father to us.
– Reverend Michael F. Miller is the pastor at Ruhama Baptist Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.