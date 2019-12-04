The Fort Payne Garden Club and City of Fort Payne presented the 22nd Annual Every Light a Prayer for Peace program Tuesday at the DeKalb Theatre. Pictured are, from left, Garden Club Program Chairman Janie Lawless, FPHS Essay Winners Kailey Adams (2nd place), Madisyn Hill (1st place), and Aidan Smith (3rd place), along with featured veteran Retired Lt. Col. Patrick H. Tate of the US Army and Alabama National Guard.

