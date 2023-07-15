WWII veteran Colvard, 95, laid to rest Wednesday

The “greatest generation” and the DeKalb County community suffered a loss Monday, with the death of Porter Wardell “Tim” Colvard.
Colvard was a veteran of World War II, and an active member of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1404. He’d already begun collecting toys for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.
“Tim will be remembered for his youthful smile, faithful service, and positive outlook – which he brought into every interaction,” Detachment Publicity Director LaRue Hardinger wrote in a Facebook post. “And then of course, (there) was his fashion signature, Tim’s ever-present suspenders.”
She offered some of Colvard’s history – beginning with his enlistment in the U.S. Navy at 17, as a Seaman First Class.
“His job was flight-deck controller on the aircraft carrier USS Randolph CV15, first departing from Norfolk, VA. His military service took him on to the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean Sea, the Port of Spain, and the Rock of Gibralter.”
After his military service, Hardinger said, Colvard became an automobile body mechanic in Detroit, Mich.
From there, he relocated to Scottsboro, as a Harbin Ford employee where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Ann McKinney in 1952. The two were married until her death.
Colvard became an auto station agent at the Alabama Great Southern Railroad, and he later opened his own business, Colvard’s Body Shop, working there until he retired.
“With Tim’s passing, a big hole is left not only in historical ties within our MCL Detachment 1404 – but in the fabric of the Dogtown Community on Lookout Mountain, where Tim frequented Woody’s Restaurant and other establishments,” Hardinger wrote.
“Until recently, Tim often drove himself everywhere, whether it be to a Detachment 1404 dinner, business meeting, USMC Birthday Ball, Marine Toys for Tots fundraiser, or just to meet a friend at the Fort Payne Jack’s.
“Tim was a sharp-dressed, easy-going, always-smiling, energetic man who defied his age. He was even caught on video at the 2021 USMC Birthday Ball, dancing with his date.”
As a Navy Seaman FC, Colvard was an Associate Member of the N.E. Alabama
Marine Corps League, Hardinger said, but his contributions were every bit as dedicated as a regular Marine member.
