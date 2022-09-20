It’s impossible to sum up almost four years in one column. Any framing inevitably leaves out so much: time-crunching press days, electric football nights, and a multitude of events and festivities.
As Autumn begins, so does the start of a new journey in my life. The new season marks the end of my time at The Times-Journal.
I still remember walking through the doors as a fresh graduate, eager to meet my then publisher Tricia Dunne. I can not emphasize enough how much my journey as a writer was shaped because she gave me a chance.
I have made lifetime friends and learned valuable lessons, and with this knowledge, I plunge into the world head first. Although my once clear path is uncertain, I welcome it with profound optimism.
To my readers, I am so thankful for your continued support, for the letters, emails and phone calls. I set out to be the best I could be at my job, and I hope I didn’t disappoint.
For those who didn’t know the “Obituary page” was my baby. I mourned with readers and funeral staff the loss of every life as I strived to provide the best customer service I could offer.
It goes without saying that I am thankful for my former editors, my colleagues, publisher and team members who joined me throughout my writing career. They are how I became more confident in my abilities and more ambitious in journalism.
A special shoutout to my sports editor Glendon Poe, who gave me the push I needed to pursue sports writing.
A profound thank you to the TJ crew who held me together through the loss of my father last October, my only parent and a vital part of my life. Joining The Times-Journal team was one of the best decisions I ever made.
Thank you for giving me some of the most memorable years.
— Cinthia Rico
Senior Staff Writer
The Times-Journal.
