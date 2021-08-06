Downtown Fort Payne will soon be seeing the opening of yet another business. A new bakery called The Bakehouse is coming to 110 First Street West. The owner is Crestah Taylor. While the menu will offer conventional choices, it will also offer some unique treats.
Taylor credits her family for her love of baking. “I can remember going to my mother’s grandmothers on Sundays and enjoying all of the homemade food she prepared,” said Taylor. “I still have and use my great-grandmother’s cast iron skillet. My family still gets together on special occasions and prepares her recipes. I find joy and peace when I cook.”
Part of what Taylor wants to bring to Fort Payne are the many recipes she has found during her travels both nationally and internationally. Taylor said a portion of the adventure of traveling is trying out a variety of foods from other places. As an adult she has a well-developed palate, but she is always amazed to see what her two young boys find tasty.
One of the unique treats she wants to feature in her bakery is her love of coffee. Taylor flew to Idaho to visit the Coffee Lab at DOMA Coffee Roasting Company. The facility offers customers the ability to taste a variety of coffees and acquire a better understanding of coffee. “I’m an all-in kind of girl,” said Taylor. “When I decide to do something, I like to do it as well as possible. My knowledge of coffee will be an ongoing process.”
The bakery will serve breakfast and lunch. Breakfast items will include cinnamon rolls, breakfast burritos, and avocado toast. The lunch menu will offer gourmet sandwich options and seasonal soups. Homemade pastries will always be on the menu.
Taylor is well-known in the community for being an educator for the past 11 years, she is also known for her gourmet, decorated cookies. She has hosted classes on cookie decorating at other businesses and private homes and now plans to use her new store to continue these classes. Classes for cookie decorating are offered to groups. “I want to extend an invitation to girls-night-out groups, church groups, mother/daughter groups and more,” said Taylor. Classes will be held after close of business and generally on weekends.
Another unique offering at The Bakehouse will be her cookie charcuterie boards. Pre-ordered charcuterie boards filled with custom-ordered cookies and candies will no doubt be a big hit at gatherings.
The store is currently scheduled to open in September, remodeling is still in progress. “The décor will be Scandinavian meets modern,” said Taylor. “I want my bakery to be the kind of place where friends meet for coffee and stay, relax and talk.”
Taylor’s husband, Grant and her mother, Teresa Downey will be among the ones helping her get her business up and running. Business hours will be Tuesday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Follow The Bakehouse Downtown on Instagram.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
