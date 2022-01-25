We had a few hours of sunshine the other day, so we decided to fire up the grill. If we ever decide to grill out on a winter’s day, we always grill “extra” to have for later. We like to grill hamburgers, steaks, and chicken to enjoy the same day but also prepare enough to have for more meals later in the week. Fix these mouthwatering meats grilled to perfection, and just add a side dish or two to complete the meal. For a great timesaver, go ahead and grill some meats that are tender and juicy enough to incorporate into a second recipe the next day.
Maple-Rosemary Grilled Chicken
• 6 chicken breasts
• 2 TBSP. pure maple syrup
• 1 tsp. olive oil
• ½ tsp. minced fresh rosemary
• 1 tsp. Dijon mustard
• 1 tsp. minced garlic
• ½ tsp. onion powder
• 3 tsp. apple jelly
• 1 ½ TBSP. low-sodium soy sauce
• Coarse ground black pepper and Kosher salt, to taste
• Rosemary sprigs
In a jar or other container with a lid, combine all of the marinade ingredients. Place chicken breasts in a pan and cover all sides with the marinade; add any additional rosemary sprigs to the pan. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Grill on medium heat until chicken is done, and chicken is no longer pink inside and internal temperature is 165 degrees.
Chicken Pasta with Garlic Asiago Sauce
• 5 or 6 grilled chicken breasts, chopped
• 1 ½ tsp. olive oil
• 10-12 oz. cavatappi pasta, cooked according to package directions
• Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
• 2 TBSP. grated Parmesan cheese
Sauce:
• 3 TBSP. butter
• 2-3 garlic cloves, minced
• ½ cup white wine
• 1 cup heavy whipping cream
• 8 oz. fresh mushrooms, sliced
• ½ tsp. onion powder
• ½ tsp. salt
• ½ tsp. black pepper
• 1 ¼ cups shredded Asiago cheese
Drain the cooked pasta; toss with olive oil, grated Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper, and set aside. In a large skillet, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the garlic and cook about 2 minutes. Whisk in the white wine, and add the sliced mushrooms, onion powder, salt, and black pepper. Stir well. Cook for 2-3 minutes, then whisk in the whipping cream. Stir well. Add the shredded cheese to the pan and allow the sauce to thicken slightly. Arrange the pasta in the bottom of a large dish, add the chicken on top, and pour the sauce over the top. Note: For the shredded cheese, you can substitute an Italian cheese blend that contains mozzarella, Romano, fontina, and Asiago cheeses. Serve with additional grated cheese and garnish with fresh Italian herbs.
Buttery Ranch & Herb Grilled Steaks
• 4 strip steaks
• Olive oil
• 2 TBSP. Ranch Seasoning mix
• 4 TBSP. salted butter, melted
• 1 ½ tsp. freshly minced garlic
• 1 TBSP. fresh chives
• ½ tsp. minced onion
• ¼ tsp. fresh thyme
• Dash or two of cayenne pepper
• Salt and pepper to taste
Place steaks in a pan and drizzle all sides with olive oil. In a small bowl, stir together the marinade ingredients, then spread over all sides of the steaks. Cover and refrigerate for an hour or two. Grill over low to medium heat until done.
Warm Spinach Salad with Grilled Steak
• 3-4 grilled steaks, cut into slices
• ¾ tsp. butter
• ¾ tsp. olive oil
• 1 ½ cups sliced fresh mushrooms
• 2 tsp. minced garlic
• ½ cup beef broth
• ½ cup red wine
• ¼ cup balsamic vinegar
• 1 tsp. fresh lemon juice
• 6-7 oz. baby spinach
• 1/3 cup red onion, thinly sliced
• 1/3 cup sliced fresh tomatoes
• 1/3 cup crumbled feta cheese
Sauté the mushrooms and garlic in a skillet with the butter and olive oil, until tender (about 4 minutes). Whisk in the beef broth, red wine, and balsamic vinegar. Bring to a boil; reduce the heat and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice. Add the spinach, tomatoes, and onions to the pan and toss well. Place the salad onto plates; arrange the steak over the top of each salad plate and sprinkle cheese over the top.
— Amy Fischer lives in Fort Payne, Alabama, and is a Southern food enthusiast who loves to spend time in the kitchen creating tasty recipes. You can contact her at facebook.com/MySouthernTable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.