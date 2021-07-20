Holley Midgley is commonly found at the Moon Lake Community Library. Visitors to the library might find him cleaning the library, toting heavy books, or helping fellow book-lovers to find a specific book. It is best not to judge a book by its cover, he is the Chairman of the Board for the Moon Lake Community Library.
Midgley, who was born in Gadsden, had a passion for reading at an early age. When he was just ten years old, he industriously wrote and printed his own newspaper. He went on to acquire a BA in American Studies and an MA in Broadcast and Film Communication from the University of Alabama.
He spent 37 years in public relations and association management and has served as president or chaired on multiple councils and associations over the years. He also published and wrote The Lookout View newspaper from 2007 – 2009.
The first time Midgley visited the Mentone area was in the womb and his family continued to frequent the area. He has lived full-time at Moon Lake for the past 13 years. “Moon Lake is a private club that covers 100 acres with a 10-acre pond,” said Midgley. “It was previously owned by Berry College Founder, Martha Berry, in the 1930s and early 40s.”
When Moon Lake Elementary School was open, the library was shared with the community. The sections for the community and school children were segregated, and the use of the facility by each group was at different times as well. “This library was only one of three in the state to be a dual-use library,” said Midgley.
The library has a surplus of reading materials and is selling books and DVDs at both the library and at the Mentone Farmer’s market on some Saturdays. Prices are marked to sell; some paperbacks are only 25 cents.
The library is not currently seeking book donations. However, monetary donations are always welcome and since they are a 501C3 organization, donations are tax-deductible.
When the school was open, they helped to financially support the maintenance of the building and the electric bill. Now with the school closed, the full cost load lands solely on the library.
In addition to donations, volunteers are needed to help at the library as well. “If we get more volunteers, we will be able to have the library open more often,” said Midgley. “We have a wonderful staff of dedicated volunteers who are enabling the community library to stay open at this time.
Hours; Tuesdays and Thursdays 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Saturday 10:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. Located at 4607 AL Hwy 117 Mentone, AL. Follow on moonlakelibrary.org and Facebook.
Holley’s Motto: “Today a reader, tomorrow a leader.” – Margaret Fuller
— Marla Ballard’s Who's Who appears in the Times-Journal Wednesday and weekend editions.
