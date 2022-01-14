Community work space for rent in Valley Head

The new normal is working remotely. While this idea existed pre-COVID, it has “caught on fire” since the pandemic began. People are finding they can travel for leisure more often and still earn a living. The cost efficiency of working remotely also has many people seeking this option. However, there are problems with this concept.
The Connection at Nena’s offers a solution to some of the problems associated with remote working. Nena’s Produce and General Store offers fresh meats, cheeses, fruits, and vegetables. The store also has a nice selection of handmade items from local artisans and merchants along with unique items such as Amish foods from regional places. A new feature has recently been instituted – The Connection at Nena’s.
The Connection at Nena’s is a coworking community that offers a dedicated work space for rent. A coworking community is defined as the use of an office or work environment by those who are self-employed or working for different employers, typically so as to share equipment, ideas, and knowledge.
The benefits of utilizing a coworking community include; network and collaboration opportunities, flexible working schedule, cost efficiency, increased productivity, the ability to structure a work/life balance, and a creativity boost. Other features offered in the dedicated office space at Nena’s include; Internet, Wi-Fi, desk, printer, other office supplies, and of course coffee.
Up and coming entrepreneurs, those who are traveling through the area, and locals would all find it beneficial to have a location with non-commitment rental office space. Office space may be rented on a drop-in daily basis for an introductory rate of $15 or a monthly rate of $125. This method helps new, small businesses avoid expensive startup costs.
The concept was a joint effort by the owner of Nena’s, Kandis Gregory and employee Melina Brown. “I worked remotely from home for seven years and know the pitfalls of working in a space that is not exclusively dedicated to work,” said Brown. “Connection at Nena’s is new and we are still gauging the reception of the community. I think both locals and visitors to our area who work remotely will be drawn to this space.”
Brown also said that while technology is at an all-time high there are many places where reliable internet is not so reliable and this gives those in-need a place to conduct business in a business setting. “The option of simply renting on either a daily basis or just by the month with no commitment appeals to many people,” said Brown.
The work areas are spaced apart and walls for cubicles are in the plans. Feedback is welcomed from the community. For more information call 256-674-1090. Also, follow on Facebook at Nena’s Produce and General Store or The Connection at Nena’s. Nena’s is located at 8272 AL Hwy 117 in Valley Head. Business Hours – Monday – Friday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
— Marla Ballard’s Spotlight on Business appears in the Times-Journal weekend edition.
