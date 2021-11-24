The child’s father and mother marveled at what was said about him (Jesus). Luke 2:33 (NIV)
Christian, do you still MARVEL at the blessed truth about Christ? When Jesus is preached and taught or even spoken of within the walls of your own home, do you marvel over God’s Salvation? Does your heart overflow with thankfulness as you are “filled with inexpressible and glorious joy, for you are receiving the goal of your faith, the salvation of your soul”? Do the tears of wonder and amazement flow down your cheeks as you sing: I stand amazed in the presence of Jesus, the Nazarene, And wonder how He could love me, a sinner, condemned, unclean.
In the perpetual rat-race of life (including religion!), it is time to come very near to him who is the Author and Finisher of faith and to begin listening with fresh ears and receiving with a renewed heart all that ‘was said about him!’
Let us return to our ‘first love’ and ‘do the things we did at first!’ Let us marvel over his incarnation in awe-struck wonder of Immanuel (God with us)! Let us marvel over all the wonderful things he said and did!
Let us marvel over his cross where ‘he bore our griefs and carried our sorrows’ as ‘God made him who had no sin to be sin for us!’ Let us marvel over his death saying, “Surely this man was the Son of God!” Let us marvel over him who is the Resurrection and the Life as he walked out of a darkened tomb, trampling under foot death, hell, and the grave! Let us marvel over his ascension as he returned to the right hand of his Father in heaven. Let us marvel over his commission to ‘preach the gospel to all creation!’ Let us marvel over his promise: ‘If I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back!’ Let us MARVEL over ‘what was said about him!’
Dear reader, are you in a season of spiritual dryness or ‘holiday hurry?’ Let me ask you a question: When was the last time you ‘marveled at what was said about him (Jesus)?’
Open your Bible with prayerful expectancy and begin to read, meditate, and MARVEL over God’s Salvation! And just as day follows night, the radiance of God’s glory, the Daystar on high (Jesus Christ) will illumine your heart with the joy of his presence and the power of his word!
How MARVELOUS, How WONDERFUL! And my song shall ever be: How MARVELOUS, How WONDERFUL! Is my Savior’s love for me!
– Bro. Will Ramage is pastor at Second Baptist Church located at 1021 Grand Ave NW, Fort Payne, AL 35967. Services are broadcast live every Sunday at 11 a.m. on WZOB 100.9 FM & 1250AM.
