What to leave home when you head to the Jam

Questions abound on social media about what is and what’s not allowed at the DeKalb VFW Fairgrounds for June Jam 2023 – the revival of the Alabama band’s summer country music festival was so much a part of the season during the 1980s and 1990s.
The Alabama Fan Club and Museum sought to clarify some of the restrictions in place for concert June 3.
“June Jam is committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for all guests. All guests shall remain respectful and courteous to Jam staff and fellow patrons and guests must comply with directives from Jam staff,” a post on the club’s Facebook page reads.
It goes on to outline items that are not allowed in the arena:
• Animals, with the exception of service animals.
• Professional cameras or video and audio recording equipment
• Backpacks
• Bottles or cans
• Coolers
• Drones and any other type of UAV
• Fireworks
• Food and drink purchased outside (including alcohol)
• Frisbees and/or beach balls
• Hoverboards, bicycles, skateboards, roller skates/shoes, wagons
• Illegal drugs
• Inflatables including balloons and beach balls
• Laser pointers
• Poles or sticks of any kind such as flagpoles, broomsticks, selfie sticks
• Tents, tarps, sleeping bags
“Guest may not carry weapons, firearms, knives, stun guns, pepper spray, Mace, and/or dangerous devices of any type. No firearms carried by guests are permitted at the Jam,” the post continued.
“Any item deemed to be inappropriate or hazardous by Jam security,” is not allowed.
The post also notifies attendees that by entering the property, they agree to be filmed or recorded for promotional purposes by the June Jam foundation.
