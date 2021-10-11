Two longtime girlfriends met at their 20-year class reunion. One turned to the other and asked, “Has your husband lived up to his promises?” “Oh yes,” she answered quickly. “He said that he wasn’t good enough for me and has spent the last 15 years proving it.” Guys, this one is for you. What makes a good husband and a husband good? The letter to the Ephesians describes a model for us: “You husbands must love your wives with the same love that Christ showed the church.” At first, that may seem almost impossible. When carefully considered, however, it has great meaning and significance. This love that Paul speaks of has three elements in it: sacrifice, care and equality. The sacrificial love mentioned here means that the husband must be willing to give up - sacrifice, anything, and everything if necessary. He must be willing to sacrifice his life for his wife if it is in the best interest of the marriage. Nothing will ever be so important to him that his individual pursuits will overshadow her well-being. His goals will always include her and he will care for her physical needs as if they were his own “for husbands must love their wives with the same love we have” in Christ.
– Rev. Darrell Morgan is the pastor at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Fort Payne.
