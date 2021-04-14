Community Calendar: click for current and upcoming events

• The county’s annual clean-up campaign also known as “spring cleaning” during the month of April begins on Wednesday, April 14 and will be as follow:
-April 14, 15, 16, 17
-April 21, 22, 23, 24
-April 28, 29, 30 and May 1
• The Little River Arts Council will host a Linger Longer Art Pop Up shop this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Mentone Farmers Market Grounds.
• The DeKalb Master Gardeners is hosting their Annual Spring Plant and Vegetable Plant Sale at the VFW Fairgrounds at 151 18th Street NE , Fort Payne. The sale will include hundreds of heirloom and hybrid vegetable plants, herbs, native and evergreen azaleas, rhododendrons, ferns, hydrangeas, hollies, buckeyes, magnolias, purple beauty berry, perennials, annuals and many more plants. Proceeds from the plant sale go toward community projects. Bring your boxes and containers to fill them up at great prices. The sale will be on Saturday, April 17th starting at 7 a.m. to 12p.m.
• The FFA Chapter at Fort Payne High School will be having their annual plant sale at FPH Greenhouse, 201 45th Street NE, Fort Payne the following days:
April 15t from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
April 16 from 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
April 17 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
April 19 3:30 - 5:30 p.m.
Varieties include: tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, herbs, salvia, euphorbia, grasses, geraniums, begonias, sunpatiens, Christmas cactus, Ferns (macho and boston) and also for sale will be bird houses and metal “Welcome” sings. Proceeds go to support FPHS FFA Chapter.
• Henagar Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a Dinner and Auction on April 17 at 4 p.m. at the Henagar Community Center next to the Henagar pool. Spaghetti plates will be available for $8 each and will include spaghetti, meatballs, bread and a drink. Extra drinks will be available for $1. Tickets can be pre-bought from any firefighter. The auction will consist of baked goods, items donated from local businesses and more. Proceeds will benefit the fire department with costs on building and equipment maintenance. For more information call 256-657-1030 or call Henagar City Hall.
• The Henagar Park Board presents May on the Mountain Bluegrass Festival on May 1, 2021 at the cabin in the Henagar Park in honor of The Louvin Brothers and in continuation of the legacy of Bluegrass music in Henagar. Entertainment will being at 11 a.m. and continue until 6 p.m. The event is free and The Cowboy Church will provide free food to Bluegrass fans in attendance throughout the day. The church is also accepting donations. Feature bands include Just Passing Through, Heritage, Sacred Harp, The Stiefel Family, New Home, Tradition and The Bailey’s.
• Fort Payne Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for lifeguards. Call 256-845-5120 or visit them at 4501 Gault Ave N, Fort Payne, AL 35967.
- Individuals interested in becoming an official for spring sports call Ronnie at 256-418-0239 or Dakota at 256-996-7037.
• The City of Rainsville is accepting applications for Pool Manager offering 30 to 35 hours a week at the pay rate of $10 an hour. Contact the Rainsville City Hall at 256-638-6331.
• The annual meeting of the Sulphur Springs Cemetery Association will be held May 2 at 2:00 c.s.t. at the cemetery chapel. Officers will be elected.
• Alcoholics Anonymous meets at St. Josephs Episcopal Church in Mentone each Tuesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. and 11 a.m. on Thursday.
• DeKalb County Animal Adoption Center has adoption applications Online. When visiting the shelter please call 256-304-0474 before entering the facility. Currently a limit of two visitors allowed at a time. The shelter is located at 2601 Jordan Road SW in Fort Payne.
