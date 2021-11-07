It’s convenient to connect with your investment accounts online – but you do have to watch out for identity thieves.
The Securities and Exchange Commission recommends several steps to protect your sensitive information. First, use strong passwords when you set up your accounts. You may also have the option of using passphrases, which consist of several words strung together. Try to avoid phrases widely used in entertainment or media.
And if your investment company offers two-step authentication, take advantage of it. By being asked to enter information such as the model of your first car, you’ll achieve another layer of security.
Also, avoid public computers to access your investment accounts. If you do have to use one, make sure to log out of your account and end your online session.
Finally, don’t click on links you may receive that claim to connect to your accounts. These links may be efforts by scammers to gain personal data.
By taking the proper precautions, you can enjoy the benefits of interacting with your accounts online – without exposing yourself to potential risks.
This article was written by Edward Jones for use by your local Edward Jones Financial Advisor.
Edward Jones Trust Company and Edward Jones, and their employees and financial advisors, are not estate planners and cannot provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your estate-planning attorney or qualified tax advisor regarding your situation.
Edward Jones, Member SIPC.
Local Edward Jones financial advisors include Vicky Kirby (256-845-2610), Matt Guice (256-844-6726) and John T. Davis (256-845-4560).
