The Town of Crossville will host its 8th Annual Stars and Stripes Celebration from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
The event will feature headlining band Rockland Road from Nasvhille, along with local bands CAYA Worshp and Invasion Nortena. There will food and arts-crafts vendors, free activities for children and plenty of giveaways, leading up to a great fireworks show to end the evening.
Rockland Road got its start when Grammy-winning artist Paul Martin, lead singer/guitarist of country-pop supergroup Exile, met and married Jamie Allen, daughter of Duane Allen, a member of Country Music Hall of Fame gospel group The Oak Ridge Boys, and Grand Ole Opry background singer Norah Lee Allen. Individually and collectively, Paul and Jamie’s four children were exposed early to a rich musical existence, and they watched as each child demonstrated God-given musical talent early on, which led to the formation of a six-member group, all bearing the last name Martin.
