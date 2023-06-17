Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.