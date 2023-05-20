Center has, will continue to help children

Friends and colleagues gathered Tuesday to wish Elizabeth Wheatley well on her retirement, after 30 years and four months with the DeKalb County Children’s Advocacy Center, as its executive director.
Her tenure at the center had been equal to its time in existence.
“I’m known as the founding director of the center,” Wheatley said.
In decades of working to help children in the most trying of times, she said she knows the center’s services have helped children, and she knows the center will continue to do so after her retirement.
She said the center averages about 160 forensic interviews a year and provides about 3,000 therapy sessions. In
addition, the center’s staff supervises about 2,000 visits a year.
The need for the center’s services continues to grow, she said. The age of the Internet opened new ways for predators to seek out and victimize children, according to Wheatley.
Through the years, Wheatley said she’s seen the aftermath of bad things that have happened to children, but she’s seen a higher power at work in the continued access to the services the center provides.
“It has been a testimony to the Lord’s faithfulness,” Wheatley said. “He fully wants for child to have this center,” she said, offer them help. “He’s provided all through the years to make that happen.”
She has enjoyed working with the center’s staff, its board of directors and the people in the community. She has loved public speaking engagements, and involvement in dinner theater – one of the ways the center has raised money to support its services over the years.
“I consider that a great accomplishment,” she said.
She’s ready now, she said, to move on to the next thing.
“It’s time to do something different,” Wheatley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.